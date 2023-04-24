Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State men’s basketball team will open the 2022-23 season at the Small College Basketball National Hall of Fame Classic. The event will take place on November 4-5 in Lakeland, Fla. Jenkins Fieldhouse on the campus of Florida Southern College.
“We are thrilled to be invited to play in the opening weekend SCB Hall of Fame Classic,” said Emporia State men’s basketball coach Craig Doty. “It’s an honor for our Emporia State team to compete in this classic against some of the best teams at our level.”
Emporia State will play the final game at 8:00 p.m. each night. On Saturday, November 4 they will take on UNC-Pembroke and will wrap up the classic against Virginia Union on Sunday, November 5.
The Hornets were 23-9 last season, setting a school record for wins in the NCAA era as well as picking up their first NCAA Tournament win. UNC-Pembroke was 26-4 last year and was eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Virginia Union finished the season 24-8 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. All ten of the teams in the Hall of Fame Classic won at least 18 games last season with eight of the ten advancing to the NCAA Tournament.
The event will once again be supported by Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing and Visit Central Florida.
“We are so excited for the 2023 version of the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic,” said McCarthy. “Once again, this will be very high-level college basketball, with 10 outstanding teams competing in the finest in-season event within NCAA Division II basketball. Aside from the host school (Florida Southern), all of the nine teams are first-time participants in the Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic. We are so grateful to the D2 Conference Commissioners for providing the exemption, and for their continued support. Additionally — and very importantly — we greatly appreciate the support of Visit Central Florida, Polk County Tourism and Sports Marketing, and Florida Southern College. Once again, this is going to be a great event!”
This year’s event will include 10 teams for the second straight year. The National Hall of Fame Classic started in 2016 and Lakeland, Fla. marks the third location to host the event. The event moved to Lakeland in 2022 after spending three years in St. Joseph, Mo. The event did not take place during the 2020 season. Evansville, Ind. hosted the first two National Hall of Fame Classics.
“We have been following the event closely since we arrived at ESU five years ago,” said Doty. “Last year it moved from St. Joseph, Mo. to Lakeland, Fla. and the event continues to host some of the top teams in NCAA Division II. John (McCarthy) does a great job organizing and leading this event and the Small College Basketball organization as a whole.”
The rest of the Emporia State basketball schedule will be released at a later date.
2023 Small College Basketball Hall of Fame Classic
Jenkins Fieldhouse | Lakeland, Fla.
Saturday, November 4, 2023
11:00 Colorado School of Mines vs. Bentley
1:15 UMSL vs. Cedarville
3:30 Central Oklahoma vs. Mercyhurst
5:45 Florida Southern vs. Virginia Union
8:00 Emporia State vs. UNC — Pembroke
Sunday, November 5, 2023
11:00 Colorado School of Mines vs. Mercyhurst
1:15 Bentley vs. UMSL
3:30 Central Oklahoma vs. Cedarville
5:45 Florida Southern vs. UNC — Pembroke
8:00 Emporia State vs. Virginia Union
