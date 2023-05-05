Addie Kirmer

Addie Kirmer had two inside-the-park homers, including a grand slam, and seven RBI in Emporia's win over Life Prep on Friday.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The Emporia High School softball team picked up a 16-1 run-rule win over Life Prep on the first day of the Spartan Softball Classic at Peter Pan Park on Friday.

“It was nice to see things come together, especially at home in front of our home crowd and you can’t ask for more than that,” head coach Annie Rockley said. “What a wonderful way to come and show our fans how we can really play together as a team.”

