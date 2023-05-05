The Emporia High School softball team picked up a 16-1 run-rule win over Life Prep on the first day of the Spartan Softball Classic at Peter Pan Park on Friday.
“It was nice to see things come together, especially at home in front of our home crowd and you can’t ask for more than that,” head coach Annie Rockley said. “What a wonderful way to come and show our fans how we can really play together as a team.”
The Lady Spartans scored seven runs in both the second and third innings. In the second, Kaylee Reimer led off with a walk and scored on a double from Yzabel Ultreras. Aliva Anno followed up with an RBI double to right that drove in Ultreras to make it 2-0 Emporia. Ryane Howe and Addie Kirmer drew bases-loaded walks to make it 4-0 before Reimer cleared the bases with a three-run triple to make it 7-0.
In the third, Anno reached on an error to lead off the inning and Bailey Schlesener singled before Molly Williams hit an inside-the-park three-run home run to make it 10-0. Two straight singles and a hit batsman loaded the bases again when Kirmer hit an inside-the-park grand slam to make it 14-0 Lady Spartans after three innings.
“I think we’re finally having great at-bats and seeing pitches,” Kirmer said. “We taking good swings and everything is coming together.”
“Kirmer has been one of our leaders in the lineup and has been solid for us,” Rockley added. “I can’t say enough good things about her and the rest of our girls today.”
Life Prep got on the board in the top of the fourth but Emporia scored two more in the bottom half on Kirmer’s second inside-the-park homer of the game to trigger the run rule and end the game.
Kirmer finished 2-for-3 with 2 home runs, three runs scored and seven RBI. Williams went 2-for-4 with a homer, four RBI and three runs scored. Shaylee Ginter also had two hits in the win.
“We’re all coming together as a team and having fun playing together,” Williams said. “We’re all really close and we have fun on the field together.”
Anno allowed just one hit and one unearned run in the circle to record the win. She struck out four and walked none.
“Liv has battled more mentally this season than she probably ever has and I’m very proud of the way that she continues to come out and battle for us,” Rockley said. “She knows what’s going to be thrown at her and I’m proud of the way she carries herself.”
Emporia (4-13) will play Kapun Mount Carmel at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
