The Lyon County Commission received a presentation on Plumb Place from Mickey Edwards and Deone Wilson of the Plumb Place Steering Committee at its meeting Thursday morning.
Plumb Place’s Emergency Housing Project, in partnership with United Way of the Flint Hills, has serviced 18 people in the past nine months, Edwards said.
The agency still has a need in the community, Edwards said, and no other agency’s mission could encompass the need in the same way Plumb Place did. It would also benefit taxpayers.
“We know the cost to taxpayers when somebody is unhoused is high, $30,000-$50,000 a year. Through that project, just that one project alone, which we found private foundation funding for, we were able to save taxpayers about $900,000,” she said.
Plumb Place, which used to be located at the Plumb family house at 224 E 6th Ave, closed its housing almost two years ago. Now, the board is hoping to purchase a new place for women’s housing in the future.
“Right now what Plumb Place is, with the board, is looking to do is to find the financial resources to get started on the agency,” Edwards said.
Commission Chair Martin said the commission would take the request under advisement.
“We will just have to see what we can do,” Martin said.
Chip Woods, Lyon County Engineer, presented commissioners with a proposal from Kirkham Michael & Associates, Inc. for engineering services for the Americus Road project. Commissioners also approved an agreement with KDOT for the improvements.
KDOT is in charge of the letting of the project and will bill Lyon County for 10% of the total project, including the construction cost, design engineering, and construction engineering. Lyon County’s 10% would be paid from the Road and Bridge Fund.
Also for Road and Bridge, the commission approved using Terracon to provide geotechnical data for the new Mechanic and Bridge shop locations for $8,850.
Commissioners approved the removal of the tile and grind from the concrete floor in the Sheriff’s department basement. The floor was damaged after a main break in the jail caused flooding, Rob Weiss, Lyon County Facilities, said. Mitchell-Markowitz Construction will do the work and the cost of the project will come out of insurance money after the flood.
- Appointed William Barnes, a retired ESU professor, to the Newman Regional Health board. Barnes’ term will end at the end of the year in 2025.
- Approved Ryan Janzen, Lyon County appraiser, to spend $15,000 for professional services to conduct a single property fee appraisal, ahead of a Board of Tax Appeals hearing on a property in Lyon County in January.
- Approved the 5th Judicial District Community Corrections juvenile services quarterly budget adjustment to move $14,091.60 towards salary and benefits from other line items.
