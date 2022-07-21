168b15b7-34fd-4ee4-85c8-2254f48e8eb1.jpeg

Mickey Edwards

The Lyon County Commission received a presentation on Plumb Place from Mickey Edwards and Deone Wilson of the Plumb Place Steering Committee at its meeting Thursday morning.

Plumb Place’s Emergency Housing Project, in partnership with United Way of the Flint Hills, has serviced 18 people in the past nine months, Edwards said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.