Peter Rajcani knew he wasn’t going to win UNBOUND Gravel, much less have a qualified finish when he approached downtown Emporia Sunday afternoon.
Rajcani, 60, arrived in Emporia around 2:22 p.m. Sunday afternoon — about 11 and a half hours after the cut-off time of 3 a.m. And while he didn’t have thousands of people gathered to celebrate his arrival, he did have a small group of supporters turn out.
“I’m really glad I didn’t quit,” Rajcani, an experienced gravel cyclist from Arlington, Texas, told The Gazette Monday afternoon. “I came to Kansas to ride 350 miles, and I wanted to finish it.”
And he did, after spending nearly 48 hours on his bicycle through 350 miles of the Flint Hills.
Rajcani’s ride started at 3 p.m. Friday, along with 191 other endurance riders. For awhile, his ride was going as planned. Then they started hitting patches of mud.
“I made it to the first checkpoint, resupply area at 9 p.m, which was my plan,” he said. That was 75 miles in at the Casey’s Convenience Store in Cottonwood Falls. “After that there was a little bit of rain on the way, but nothing too bad. There was a storm kind of passing through and I got a little wet but, again, I was OK.”
An hour past Cottonwood Falls, Rajcani hit a really bad mile-stretch of mud. It was so bad, he and the other cyclists that were still in his pack, had to walk their bikes through it.
He hit an even worse patch of mud at around mile 130 — and he still had 20 miles to go before he reached El Dorado.
“It was a shorter patch but it seemed to be even worse than the first one,” Rajcani said. “It seemed stickier somehow. It just took a long time for me to get cleaned up and rolling again.”
And that seemed to be the theme for the rest of his ride. Rajcani kept hitting roads full of thick, impassable mud. It was taxing and tiring, and he realized he likely wasn’t going to hit his 6 a.m. Saturday goal to reach El Dorado.
“I was supposed to get there at 6 a.m. because then you just have another 200 miles to do,” he said. “I didn’t get there until probably 8 a.m.”
Rajcani figured he’d keep rolling and push himself to be a little faster to try and make the cut. But more mud slowed him down.
Again. And again.
“I thought about quitting and I had to overcome that and try to stay positive,” he said.
By the time he reached mile 271 in Hamilton, Rajcani was exhausted. Although the Holmes Sundries Cafe had already closed for the evening, he was able to find respite at the Hamilton Post Office. He slept for a few hours before getting up and heading to Madison, where he refueled on a breakfast bowl filled with potatoes, eggs and bacon.
“That gave me some energy and I was able to last for 40 more miles,” he said.
The only thing on his mind was getting to Emporia where, unbeknowst to him, there was a small crowd waiting for him.
One of the people waiting was Matthew Slater of Emporia, who had been alerted via a post on Reddit that there was still an active rider on the XL’s live tracker. When he noticed the cyclist was just two miles outside of Emporia, he made a post on social media urging people to head downtown.
“I mentioned to my wife like, ‘Hey, there’s still an XL rider. Do you want to go watch at the Finish Line?’ She was like, ‘Sure,’” Slater said. “So we jumped in the van and that’s when I made that post was when we were driving downtown. I wish I had caught it like an hour earlier. Maybe we could have had a whole bunch of people there.”
He added, as an UNBOUND participant in the past, the Finish Line Party was a huge part of the experience.
“I mean, the dude has been riding for like 48 hours,” Slater said. “We definitely have to come and cheer this guy on. Who cares if he’s disqualified?”
Rajcani said he was surprised to see anyone out waiting for him. But it was the kind of surprise that gave him the burst of energy he needed to enjoy that last stretch of pavement.
“It was awesome,” he said. “I think that was the best ever finish welcome I’ve ever had. It was pretty awesome. It was really nice that they were waiting on me.”
Rajcani, who’s completed the UNBOUND 200 twice, said he plans to ride UNBOUND again in the future. And he’s excited to come back to the community that gave him such a warm welcome again.
“I will definitely come back again,” he said. “I love the Flint Hills. I love the community. I enjoy a lot of parts of the ride. It’s really pretty out there.”
