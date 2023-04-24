An Oklahoma-based healthcare company has plans to open an urgent care center in Emporia.

Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, a private company that provides same-day treatment for children and adults suffering from non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, has begun construction on their facility, located on the southeast corner of the intersection of Sixth and Prairie.

