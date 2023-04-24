An Oklahoma-based healthcare company has plans to open an urgent care center in Emporia.
Xpress Wellness Urgent Care, a private company that provides same-day treatment for children and adults suffering from non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries, has begun construction on their facility, located on the southeast corner of the intersection of Sixth and Prairie.
Throughout its 33 urgent care locations, Xpress Wellness Urgent Care offers occupational medicine, sports medicine, computerized radiology services, lab services, diagnostic testing and EKG services on-site.
Xpress Wellness has locations throughout Kansas and Oklahoma, with its closest urgent care center to Emporia located in Manhattan and Junction City. A new location is also planned in Lawrence.
The Emporia Gazette reached out to Xpress Wellness for more information but did not hear back before press time.
Construction on the urgent care center begins as the City of Emporia works to complete its geometric intersection improvements at the intersection of Sixth and Prairie. The improvements are scheduled to wrap up this summer.
