A new art exhibition at Trox Gallery and Gifts asks viewers to reflect on how they feel in their own skin.
“Comfortable In Our Skin” by Stephanie Alaniz will be on display in the Jerry Troxell Memorial Art Gallery at 715 Commercial Street from Feb. 3 - Feb. 25.
Stephanie Alaniz (they/them) was born and raised in South Texas. They received their Bachelor of Fine Arts in 2016 from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with an emphasis in Printmaking. They then went on to receive their Master of Fine Arts from West Virginia University in 2019. Stephanie’s current work focuses on normalizing insecurities, challenging anti-fat bias, discussing mental health issues, and the intersection of all of these topics.
Through printmaking, textiles, drawing, and sculpture they are able to create work about these topics with the hope of inviting the viewer in to reflect on themself and how these topics influence the world around us. Stephanie currently lives in Emporia, Kansas where they teach art at Emporia State University and teach courses at the Lawrence Arts Center in Lawrence, Kansas.
“This exhibition’s goal is to challenge anti-fat bias. For the quilts, I asked fat individuals for a full-body photograph that I transfer to a woodblock. The relief process reflects the idea that a ‘good fat person’ is actively trying to reduce body weight,” Alaniz said. “However, the matrix remains a highlighted fat body. Countless scientific studies show that dieting doesn’t work, and caloric intake restriction causes weight gain. Companies sell diets as a way to keep their lifelong customers, profiting on fatphobia.
“The blocks are printed onto fabric and then appliqued to my quilt. The patterns directly refer to the individual: gender dysmorphia through childhood quilts, desire for love, and celebration of self. These quilts can be monumental, taking up deserved space just like everything else does. They can also be folded to be smaller, referencing how we are taught to take up as little space as possible especially when existing in public with straight-sized people,” they continued. “We contort and squish our mass into painful positions to avoid irking others. The fabric and stuffing both reference our soft, squishy bodies and permit them to inhabit space. I want us to exist proudly, broadcast our validity, visit doctors, and use transit without fear of confrontation that has long lasting harm on us. I want my viewer, fat, thin, or in between to look at Comfortable in Our Skin and leave with a little more kindness toward themself and their community. Through doing this I believe we can make a more thoughtful world that everyone can exist in more comfortably.”
The gallery will be open Monday - Saturday, 9 a.m. -7 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
