It was consolation night at the Lyon County League basketball tournament Thursday, and Hartford High School was the only area team in play.
Girls
Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School earned its first tournament win since 2015 last night, beating Hartford 50-42. The Lady Jaguars dropped to 2-11.
McDV jumped out early, taking a 13-5 lead into the second quarter, eventually going up by 11 points. However, a Hartford 8-0 run pulled the Lady Jaguars back into the contest, and the Lady Trojans’ lead was cut to 20-16 by halftime. Hartford received a blow at the start of the third quarter when starter Trinity Windle committed her fourth foul and relegated to the bench for several minutes. McDV then increased the point differential by 10 points. The Lady Jaguars closed the gap 40-43 when sisters Tobye and Sydney Sull drained 3-point shots. But Hartford fell back six points, and McDV finished it out with a Gracen Stahl basket at the buzzer. Windle totaled 17 points, followed by Tobye Sull with 11. Stahl led all scorers with 24. Hartford plays Waverly in the seventh-place matchup Saturday at 9 a.m.
Southern Coffey County got by Waverly High School 53-39 and will play McDV Saturday in the fifth-place consolation game. This contest was tied at halftime. but a second-half 13-0 run by SCC — sparked by an NBA 3-point shot from guard Ross Snovelle — closed the deal. SCC’s Josie Weers was the top scorer with 20 points. Teammate Jalea True added 15.
Boys
Hartford High School defeated Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School, 50-38, improving to 6-8. The Jaguars controlled the game, but their execution was inconsistent. Hartford led at halftime 23-15 but went 5-18 and 0-9 from inside the arc. Ali Smith recorded 24 points and could have been well over 30 but was unable to finish several shots.
The second half went sideways for McDV in a hurry. Trojan Justin Brinkley was called for a technical foul just seconds into the third quarter, and that was followed by a Hartford 8-0 run. The Jaguars provided McDV an opportunity to climb back into the game during the first three minutes of the fourth quarter. Hartford went scoreless and turned the ball over six times, but the Trojans couldn’t take advantage of the situation, eventually falling behind 18 points. Hartford will play Waverly for fifth place on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Waverly prevailed against SCC 65-16 in the evening’s late game.
