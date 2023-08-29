The Halfway to Everywhere Festival promises another weekend filled with arts and music this week. Scheduled for this Friday and Saturday, the fourth annual festival is set to transform downtown Emporia into a vibrant hub of creativity and entertainment.
Festival organizer and founder Hank Osterhout said he’s been working around the clock to finalize the line-up.
“We’ve been working tirelessly to curate an exceptional lineup and create an atmosphere that celebrates both local talent and visitors from out of town,” he said. The festival’s focus on promoting arts and culture aligns with its goal of attracting a diverse audience and showcasing Emporia’s unique charm.
The Halfway to Everywhere Festival has been a beacon of artistic expression since 2019, drawing both local and out-of-town attendees. Osterhout elaborated on the festival’s mission to spotlight Emporia’s attractions to a wider audience, with the support of a recently acquired marketing grant from the Kansas Department of Commerce. The $5,000 grant assists local tourism organizations or attractions in new or first-time innovative marketing initiatives, and will help enhance and expand advertising efforts to attract new visitors to Kansas and to their destinations.
“Supporting tourist attractions and unique local events across the state just makes good business sense,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said in a written release. “Kansas benefits greatly from the $11.2 billion in total economic impact that the travel and tourism generates annually, and the Department of Commerce will continue providing marketing assistance that helps increase that impact.”
Osterhout said the grant was a good fit for H2E initiatives, as it expands its offerings.
“Our aim is to bring people from outside the state to experience what Emporia has to offer,” he said. “The grant has enabled us to enhance our marketing strategies and strengthen our festival infrastructure.”
Osterhout estimated that about 35% of the festival’s attendance comes from outside of Emporia. He’s hoping that by boosting marketing initiatives, that number will grow — while also growing local attendance at the same time.
“The main goal with this grant program is to attract more people from out-of-state to Kansas attractions, and basically, it really fits very well with what I’ve been doing over the last several months,” he said. “One of our main goals as a festival is to help showcase Emporia to visitors.”
And, part of that comes a rebranding. Osterhout recently merged Kansas Free for Arts — the organization behind Halfway to Everywhere — with the festival itself. The organization is now known as the Halfway to Everywhere Music Festival.
Osterhout shed light on the decision, noting that it was driven by a desire to channel resources more effectively and provide a unified experience for festival-goers.
“This streamlined approach allows us to concentrate our efforts on making the festival exceptional while still embodying the same spirit of art, music, and community engagement,” he added.
With the festival just around the corner, anticipation is building for the diverse lineup of events. The pre-party on Friday at the Emporia Granada Theatre will feature familiar faces from past festivals, setting the tone for the weekend. Osterhout said door’s open at the Granada at 6 p.m., with the show starting at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s main event will encompass five stages hosting 28 bands, promising a dynamic range of musical genres that cater to all tastes, from 2 p.m. - midnight. The headliner is Andy Frasco and the UN.
“His music is what I would call ‘party music,’” Osterhout said. “He is coming off a tour from performing at Red Rocks and he’s just a delight. It’s super fun and exciting.”
Attendees can also explore vendor stalls, savor the offerings from food trucks, and enjoy beverages from local vendors.
Osterhout’s enthusiasm was palpable as he encouraged everyone to participate in the festivities.
“Emporia is about to come alive with the sounds and colors of the Halfway to Everywhere Festival. It’s a unique opportunity to celebrate our community’s creativity and share it with both locals and visitors,” he said.
With favorable weather forecasts and a rich array of musical talents ready to grace the stage, Emporia residents and those from neighboring areas are in for a memorable weekend of artistic expression and communal celebration. The Halfway to Everywhere Festival is poised to leave an indelible mark on the cultural landscape of Emporia.
For more information about the Halfway to Everywhere Festival, including the full lineup and event schedule, visit their official website at www.halfwaytoeverywherefest.com.
