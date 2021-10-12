Sunday night's storm was a factor in a Chase County crash that left two people with minor injuries.
The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a vehicle hydroplaned around 11:20 p.m. Sunday on the Kansas Turnpike in the Flint Hills, about 21 miles south of the Emporia exit. It then hit the median wall.
Driver Christina Bell, 36, of Wichita and passenger Selena Meza Perez, 26, of Denver complained of pain, the report said. But neither woman was taken to a hospital.
