The junior boys baseball league is the final rung of the Emporia Rec ladder.
The junior baseball division is for kids that are about to enter seventh through ninth grade and is played on a full-sized field. The Emporia-based Michelin team plays its home games at Soden’s Grove.
John Highley coaches the team and has been coaching for 12 years. He does so because he enjoys passing down his knowledge of the game.
“I enjoy being able to coach these kids,” Highley said. “The boys are energetic and love the game. We as a team want to make it fun, but still take it seriously.”
Highley has coached the majority of the team when they were younger and has followed them up the ladder and coached his oldest son before this group.
“We try and limit mistakes, but mistakes happen in baseball,” Highley said. “We try to correct them when they happen and we want the boys to be upbeat so they can learn from them.”
Baseball is a family affair for the Highleys. John’s wife, April, is the team’s scorekeeper and helps keeps things organized while his nephews, Tanner and Brandon, are his assistant coaches.
Highley said the team hopes to win its league championship, as no Emporia team has won the junior division in six years. But as long as the kids are learning the game and having fun, he knows he’s doing his job.
“The Rec league has lost a lot of kids over the years,” Highley said. “But we’re here to teach any kid who wants to come out and play.”
