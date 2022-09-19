The Emporia High School gymnastics team hosted its home meet at Emporia High School on Monday night.
Junior Laney Cooper led the Lady Spartans with an all-around score of 30.7, good for eighth place. She placed fifth in vault (8.55) and sixth in beam (8.1).
“I felt pretty good,” Cooper said. “My floor routine started off really good and then I took a little tumble but it was okay because I finished strong. I felt like I did well in vault and I did my best in beam and bars.”
“Laney is a great performer,” head coach Angela Podrebarac said. “She is so eloquent in her routines and she’s never mad if she messes up. She just goes with it. I’m happy with how her routine is progressing and each time, we’re finding the little things that we can make adjustments to and up her score each time.”
Cooper was excited to perform at home in front of the students and her friends and family.
“We had a big student section tonight and it felt homey, I guess,” Cooper said. “I had my friends and family behind me, and that helped.”
Other Emporia top 10 finishers were juniors Marley Mullen in vault (8.45 – seventh place) and Sara Chapman in floor (7.85 – eighth place).
Emporia as a team finished in fourth place with a team score of 84.9. But Podrebarac was proud of the effort her girls gave.
“I’m super proud of the girls,” Podrebarac said. “They worked really hard. Not everything went the way it was supposed to. At the home meet, you want to do your very best. But they worked hard and finished routines strong even if they messed up throughout.”
