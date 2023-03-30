A new scholarship opportunity will soon be available to students at Hartford and Olpe high schools, after a $2,000 check was presented to outgoing USD 252 Superintendent Michael Argabright Thursday morning.
The check, presented by OFG Financial Services out of Topeka, was one of Argabright's perks for being named Superintendent of the Year. He said the money will be deposited into a fund at the Emporia Community Foundation with the hopes that it will grow into a legacy scholarship for years to come.
"I think a lot of kids just need a pat on the back and encouragement to go in school," he said. "Even if it's a small scholarship, that's a huge pack on the back. It encourages them to take that next step, whatever that next step is."
Argabright said it was important to offer more scholarship opportunities for that reason.
"The confidence boost it gives kids is just awesome," he added.
Argabright's scholarship will benefit Hartford and Olpe high school students going into education or agriculture-related fields. While he admitted those might seem like wildly different paths, they are both areas that Argabright is very passionate about.
"Both areas will automatically qualify them and then they will have to apply and go through the process," he said. Each building's scholarship selection commitees will be in charge of choosing recipients. "Education is just something my family wants to encourage and it made a big difference in my own life."
Argabright said the $2,000 award will be split up so more students have a chance to earn some money for higher education. He's hoping students can benefit this year, so he's challenged his high school staff to push out information as quickly as possible.
Argabright, who is retiring on June 30, said his family has plans to continue making contributions to the ECF so the scholarship can remain viable for years to come. For someone who's committed more than 16 years to elevating students at USD 252, it's hardly surprising, though Argabright was quick to praise his board of education, staff and administrators for the district's successes.
"You take a risk everytime you maybe move in a little bit of a different direction and it's nice to be in one place long enough to maybe see that some of those risks that we took paid off academically and within all of our communities," he said. "Mostly importantly, I'm just thankful for all of the teams for being a part of it. The improvements are because of those teams and the prideful communities that we serve."
