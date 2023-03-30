Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Cloudy with gusty winds. High around 70F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms overnight. Low 58F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.