IMG_5065.jpg

Dr. Michael Argabright, center, holds a check for $2,000 from OFG Financial Services that will establish new scholarship opportunities for USD 252 students. Also pictures are finaicial advisors Leasa Huffman and Kate McMaster of OFG Financial Services.

 Ryann Brooks/Gazette

A new scholarship opportunity will soon be available to students at Hartford and Olpe high schools, after a $2,000 check was presented to outgoing USD 252 Superintendent Michael Argabright Thursday morning. 

The check, presented by OFG Financial Services out of Topeka, was one of Argabright's perks for being named Superintendent of the Year. He said the money will be deposited into a fund at the Emporia Community Foundation with the hopes that it will grow into a legacy scholarship for years to come. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.