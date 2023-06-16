The Emporia Spartan 16’s began the ESU Tournament with a pair of losses at the Trusler Sports Complex on Friday.

The Lawrence Lions topped Emporia in the opener, 17-3 in five innings. Lawrence jumped out to a 2-0 lead and Emporia got one back in the bottom half, when Ox Shivley doubled to center, advanced to third on a single from Caydrick Crouch and stole home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.