The Emporia Spartan 16’s began the ESU Tournament with a pair of losses at the Trusler Sports Complex on Friday.
The Lawrence Lions topped Emporia in the opener, 17-3 in five innings. Lawrence jumped out to a 2-0 lead and Emporia got one back in the bottom half, when Ox Shivley doubled to center, advanced to third on a single from Caydrick Crouch and stole home.
The 16’s took the lead in the second when Luke Pitman drove in Telo Trujillo with a single to left. But Lawrence put up a 12 spot in the top of the third and added four more runs in the fourth.
Assistant coach Brady McAfee feels the team needs to respond better to those long innings when they do happen.
“They’re going to put the ball in play and we need to understand that’s baseball,” McAfee said. “They’re going to be able to hit the ball gap-to-gap and we need to be able to respond and do it ourselves. Our at-bats were better today, but we just hit the ball right to them.”
Emporia scored its third run in the bottom of the third when Landon Wohletz was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in Shivley.
Emporia dropped the second game to the Topeka Scrappers, 12-2 in five innings. The game was close through the first three innings before Topeka scored 10 runs in the top of the fourth to pull away.
“We need to have guys who want to have the baseball in those tough innings,” McAfee said. “Caydrick came out and threw strikes and did his job but it’s hard to stay in it when you have those long innings.”
Both teams scored twice in the first. Shivley led off for Emporia with a walk and scored when Grady Howe bunted and reached on a throwing error. Howe then scored the tying run on a wild pitch.
Other than the one inning of each game, McAfee felt the team played well.
“We make sure to hit the positives,” McAfee said. “In that one inning, the guys were a little down and not picking each other up out there. But for the rest of the game, I thought we played pretty well.”
Emporia (3-6) will return to the field for the second day of the tournament against the same two teams on Saturday at 10 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
