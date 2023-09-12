The Emporia High School girls golf team braved the elements to finish second at the Newton Invite on Monday.
The Lady Spartans finished with a 209 as a team in the nine-hole tournament.
Head coach Rick Eckert was pleased with how the girls handled the conditions.
"The girls did alright under the very difficult conditions," Eckert said. "It rained the entire round. The fairways and greens were water logged, but playable."
Emporia had a pair of top 10 finishers: Elise Eckert shot a 46 for a sixth-place finish while Ella Fessler carded a 47 to take seventh.
Next up for Emporia will be the Topeka West Invite at Western Hills on Monday, Sept. 18.
