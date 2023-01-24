The 102nd edition of the Lyon County League Tournament kicked off Monday evening with four games as four area schools ran the hardwood at White Auditorium.
The matinee matchup comprised the No. 3 Madison High School Lady Bulldogs against the No. 6 Southern Coffey County Lady Titans. This one was all Madison, trouncing SCC 62-21, improving to 10-2.
The Lady Bulldogs jumped out to an early 8-1 lead and stretched it to 20-4 — amid a myriad of SCC turnovers — by the end of the opening quarter. Madison took a 43-12 lead into halftime, and its ticket was punched for the championship side of the bracket. A running clock was used in the fourth quarter. Yolaine Luthi led the Lady Bulldogs with 16 points, and Josie Weers was the top point-getter for the Lady Titans. Madison will meet Olpe Friday at 4 p.m. in championship bracket play.
In the second girls’ game, the No. 2 Olpe Lady Eagles torched the No. 7 Waverly High School Lady Bulldogs, 77-28, moving to 10-3. Lilly Skalsky led the scoring with 16 points, followed by teammate Kadey Robert with 14. Serenity Lockwood was the top scorer for Waverly, recording 11 points. Olpe will square off against Madison Friday at 4 p.m.
In the first boys’ matchup of the evening, No. 3 Lebo High School locked up with No. 6 Hartford High School. The Lebo Wolves handed the Jaguars a 64-36 loss, dropping Hartford to 5-8. Lebo advances to 9-3.
Three Wolves reached double digits in points, led by Landon Grimmett’s 17, all in the first half. Zach Oswald and Grayson Shoemaker each had 14. The Jaguars’ Ali Smith led Hartford with 16 points. Lebo faces Burlingame High School Friday at 5:30 p.m. in championship bracket play. Hartford plays Marais Des Cygnes Valley High School Thursday at 5:30 p.m. in the consolation bracket.
The Burlingame High School Bearcats played the Marais Des Cygnes Valley Trojans in the night’s final contest. The Bearcats prevailed in a 70-19 blowout.
