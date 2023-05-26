Twelve Emporia High School athletes are gearing up for the Class 5A state championships at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium that begins today.
Two Spartans will be competing in two individual events. Parker Leeds will do the boys long jump and triple jump after placing third and fourth at regionals.
“I’m pretty excited to be here, especially for my main event, which is the triple,” Leeds said. “I’m hoping for a podium [top eight] finish in that event. I was hoping to make state last year but we had a lot of good jumpers in our regional. We did this year as well but I’m glad to be here this year.”
On the girls side, Mia Trujillo will throw both the shot put and discus. It is also her first trip to state and she is hoping to do her best.
“The regional last week definitely got me ready,” Trujillo said. “I got to see how far they throw and hopefully, I can beat them this time. There are definitely nerves going in, but I am also excited and ready to go and do my best.”
Emporia also has Harley Smith going in the girls 400m. She enters as the 12 seed.
Kyle Obermeyer will be running the 110m hurdles and enters as the second seed. To round out the boys side, Marco Robinson will be running the 100m dash, Jonaus Anderson the 200m, Fred Jackson the 400m and Jeremiah Huber will be throwing in the pole vault.
Robinson is hoping to represent his school well.
“I’m really excited to have the opportunity to run at this great event,” Robinson said. “I’ve worked so hard for this and I just hope to represent my school well.”
The Spartans also have two relay teams at state this year. The 4x400m relay team of Blake Spellman, Jackson, Derrick Keys and Obermeyer and the 4x100m relay team of Robinson, Brody Duncan, RJ Tabares and Anderson.
Boys 110m hurdles: 2:30 pm
Boys 4x100 relay: 3:15 pm
Boys Triple jump: 4:45 pm
Boys 4x400 relay: 6:25 pm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.