Courtesy ESU Athletics
The Emporia State baseball team fell to Newman, 2-1, on Saturday afternoon from McCarthy Field in Wichita, Kan.
In the first inning, Emporia State struck with two outs as Kadyn Williams singled to left field for the first base runner of the game. Noah Geekie followed the Williams single with an RBI double into the left-center gap to put the Hornets ahead 1-0.
Ian Lanik quickly settled into the game on the mound for Emporia State as he stranded a leadoff walk in the first inning before striking out the side in the bottom of the second as the Hornets held their 1-0 lead through two innings.
The third hit of the game for Emporia State came in the third inning with a two-out single from Brenden Tauber but the Hornets were held scoreless in the third.
Newman led off the bottom half of the third with a single into center field, but Lanik was once again able to escape unscathed as Emporia State maintained their 1-0 lead.
Following a scoreless fourth inning from the Hornets, Newman finally broke through with a pair of runs in the bottom half. An RBI single from Carson Hawks and an RBI groundout from Dalton Smith gave the Jets a 2-1 lead through four innings.
The pitching dual between Lanik and Newman starting pitcher Nate Denniston continued through the middle innings as both teams were retired in order in the fifth inning. Newman recorded a two-out double in the sixth inning but was held in check by Lanik as the Hornets still trailed 2-1 through six innings.
Emporia State applied pressure to Denniston in the seventh inning as Kadyn Williams and Geekie both reached base as they were hit by a pitch. A groundout advanced both runners as Geekie stood on second base as the potential go-ahead run. With one out, the Hornets were doubled off on a lineout to the third basemen which ended the scoring threat in the seventh with Emporia State still trailing 2-1.
Lanik continued his strong outing with a scoreless bottom of the seventh before the Hornets led off the second consecutive inning with a base runner as Palmer Hutchison drew a leadoff walk in the eighth. Following a strikeout and a fielder’s choice, a two-out single from Chandler Bloomer forced the Jets to make a move to the bullpen. The Hornets were unable to convert on the opportunity as both runners were left on base.
The final inning of work for Lanik came in the bottom of the eighth as he retired the 2-3-4 hitters for Newman to bring the Hornets back to the plate in the ninth, but a lone single from TJ Racherbaumer was the only hit for Emporia State in the inning.
Lanik pitched eight innings and allowed just two runs on six hits. Lanik struck ou t five batters and allowed just one walk.
The Hornets split the first two games of the series, winning 9-1 on Thursday and losing 13-5 on Friday.
Emporia State (15-23, 9-14 MIAA) will return to action with their final MIAA midweek matchup against Pittsburg State on Tuesday, April 11. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. from Al Ortolani Field in Pittsburg, Kan.
