Editor’s note: Emporia police are investigating a reported locker room hazing incident involving members of the Emporia High School football team, and in the weeks since the incident was first reported, USD 253 administrators have refused to answer basic questions about student safety. Middletown High School, located in Middletown, Pennsylvania, recently reported a hazing incident involving sexual battery which occurred on school grounds. This is how the Middletown school district administration and board of education are handling the case.
MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA — A canceled football season, a coach’s resignation, 10 students charged in connection to a reported hazing at a Pennsylvania high school, and a school board that’s looking to do more is just the tip of the iceberg for the Middletown, Pennsylvania school district.
According to PennLive, two 17-year-old students were charged with multiple counts of criminal attempt to commit involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault, unlawful restraint, simple assault, and hazing following a month-long investigation, while eight others face charges in connection to incidents that targeted at least six players, ages 14 to 17, District Attorney Francis Chardo announced last week.
The charges came after Lower Swatara Township police received a report from Middletown High School that a video posted on social media showed a football player being assaulted during an Aug. 11 practice.
“This investigation did not involve just hazing or ‘boys will be boys’ conduct,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gettle said in a written statement. “Rather, two of these individuals committed repeated sexual assaults and encouraged others to participate under the guise of hazing.”
According to an Aug. 23 story published by PennLive, one video showed a boy being restrained on the lap of another boy, who was sitting on the floor, while two other students approached.
“One held what looked like a round white stick. A second student had a black device that looked like a muscle massage gun with a narrow tip. Others stood or sat along a wall in the background.”
The restrained boy was tipped back and the player with the massage gun “pressed it into the boy’s butt over his clothes as he screamed.”
The Associated Press reported that, while the players were fully clothed and no penetration reportedly occurred, Superintendent Chelton Hunter called the acts “completely unacceptable, offensive, and highly inappropriate.”
Within two weeks, Middletown Superintendent Chelton Hunter had canceled the rest of the football season, after additional investigation revealed three other students were also assaulted over the last year on various occasions, authorities said. Each assault involved the two 17-year-old students facing multiple charges.
“I know this decision will be met with many different opinions and will impact many students and families,” Hunter wrote in the statement.
The school board reaffirmed that decision with a unanimous vote this month, PennLive reported, while also working on an “anti-hazing” policy.
PennLive quoted school board president John Ponnett as saying the incident was “abhorrent,” and that the board “stands united in the discipline that has been administered.”
“Those behaviors do not, nor will they, define us as a district as we go forward,” Ponnett continued at the Sept. 7 meeting.
The Middletown school board spent that meeting reviewing a multi-phase, multi-year proposal by district staff “intended to prevent hazing” which included immediately “setting up a hazing reporting line as well as having student athletes take an anti-hazing course and sign a pledge to that effect.”
By the board’s next meeting on Sept. 20, PennLive reported that most of the fall sports teams had already undergone the anti-hazing training.
According to prosecutors, none of the coaches or school administrators knew of the incidents until the day it was reported to the police. The team’s head coach, Scott Acri, resigned within days of the first video’s publication.
Prosecutors are continuing to investigate additional allegations of other assaults by the same students at a football camp over the summer. According to authorities, as many as six other students may have been assaulted but have been reluctant to cooperate with police.
Investigators then interviewed more than 80 students regarding the assaults, and it was determined that three students were sexually assaulted in the school’s turf room during a 20-minute period when no adults were present on Aug. 11.
The names of those charged have not — and will not be — released because all cases will be handled through the juvenile court system.
Log In
