Editor’s note: Emporia police are investigating a reported locker room hazing incident involving members of the Emporia High School football team, and in the weeks since the incident was first reported, USD 253 administrators have refused to answer basic questions about student safety. Middletown High School, located in Middletown, Pennsylvania, recently reported a hazing incident involving sexual battery which occurred on school grounds. This is how the Middletown school district administration and board of education are handling the case.

MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA — A canceled football season, a coach’s resignation, 10 students charged in connection to a reported hazing at a Pennsylvania high school, and a school board that’s looking to do more is just the tip of the iceberg for the Middletown, Pennsylvania school district.

