EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
The 16 area players who earned all-Lyon County League football honors. Congratulations to all of you on a hard-fought season and thanks for making your schools and communities proud.
Melanie Smith, for opening up Raise Your Paws this week to provide pet owners a safe place to drop off their beloved animals during the day.
The staff at Life Time, for announcing the new Life Time Grand Prix, which will feature a professional bike race in Emporia.
Emporia State cross country runner Matthew Maki, for finishing 50th at the NCAA Division II Cross Country Championships last week.
Emily Brooks, for winning the Emporia Rotary Club’s Grocery Grab at Good’s CashSaver and for pulling in $1,465.25 worth of groceries in five minutes.
Zach DeLoach
Reporter
