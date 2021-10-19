If you're borrowing from an old rock song and “working for the weekend,” prepare for possible rain.
The National Weather Service expects Emporia to have a sunny Saturday. But the chance for showers and thunderstorms grows Saturday night, reaching a peak of 30 percent on Sunday.
There's also a small chance of thunderstorms early Wednesday. The risk is only 20 percent, and forecasters say any storm will be weak. Only a few lightning strikes are expected.
Emporia recovered from its weekend morning chill, with a temperature at the airport of 55 degrees shortly before sunrise Tuesday. A strong south wind could test athletes competing in the state high school golf tournament, with an afternoon high of 78.
