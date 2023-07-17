HAYS — The 50th edition of the Kansas Shrine Bowl was played at Fort Hays State on Saturday, pitting the best senior players from the western part of the state against the top senior ballers in the eastern part of the state.
The West All-Stars prevailed, 21-20. The West is now the victor in 31 of 50 Shrine Bowls played.
After a week of practice and pomp and circumstance — including the Shrine Bowl Hall of Fame induction of the incomparable Heisman Trophy winner and NFL legend Barry Sanders — the players seemed more than ready to take their “A” game to the field in 90-degree weather and a six-mph wind.
With the West’s side of the stadium sold out and nowhere to wedge additional bodies, the crowd’s energy must have been palpable down on the field as the West All-Stars jumped out to an early 7-0 lead. The East’s side of the stadium was only half full, and so was its offense in the first half. The East All-Stars struggled to find continuity and rhythm.
Both teams employed spread formations for much of the game and were basically successful in moving the ball. The difference in this matchup was three turnovers committed by the East: two picks and a fumble. The West’s first score occurred when Salina Central’s Kenyon McMillan scampered into the end zone, capping a 50-yard drive. The East All-Stars took care of business on offense, almost. A fumble deep into West territory self-destructed an effective drive.
The West scored in the second and third quarters as well. Their final TD came courtesy of Leavenworth’s Eddie McLaughlin, albeit indirectly, when he telegraphed a pass intercepted by Jalen Rice of El Dorado, who had a monster game, returning it to the East’s four-yard line. Quarterback Keenan Schartz of Manhattan punched it in on a short run.
The East All-Stars mounted a second-half comeback that fell short, scoring three times but failing on two 2-point conversions.
The game’s most exciting play occurred in the second quarter. Nolan Freund of Kingman found Hutchinson’s Noah Khokar for an 83-yard touchdown. Khokar ran a post on an RPO play, getting over the top of the secondary and taking the rock to the house. But an illegal man downfield penalty nullified the well-executed effort.
The Emporia area’s lone participant, Bobby Trujillo, showed out. Playing linebacker, the Emporia High School graduate started on defense for the East. Trujillo was all over the field, deftly moving laterally and stringing out West All-Star backs to the sideline. But even more impressive were the former Spartan standout’s stops and tackles for loss. Another player who represented well was the West’s Braxton Lafferty of 8-man Division I Little River. Lafferty made highlight plays all evening on defense and engineered a crucial sack near the end of the fourth quarter, forcing a turnover on downs that essentially iced the game for the West All-Stars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.