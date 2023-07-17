Kansas Shrine Bowl logo

HAYS — The 50th edition of the Kansas Shrine Bowl was played at Fort Hays State on Saturday, pitting the best senior players from the western part of the state against the top senior ballers in the eastern part of the state.

The West All-Stars prevailed, 21-20. The West is now the victor in 31 of 50 Shrine Bowls played.

