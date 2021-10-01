TOPEKA – The Emporia High girls golf team took first place at the lightning-shortened Shawnee Heights Invitational on Thursday.
Each team was only able to complete 13 holes before the tournament was called off, with coaches figuring scores according to player scores against par. The Spartans had the best score of the day at 80 followed by Hayden at 91, Seaman at 92, Shawnee Heights at 121 and DeSoto at 126.
Avary Eckert and Olivia Eckert tied for second individually with scores of 13. Avary Eckert won the tiebreaker between them.
Ella Fessler finished in eighth place with a score of 18 and Lacey Rust was 24th with a 36.
Despite taking first place as a team, head coach Rick Eckert said that the course was unfamiliar to his squad and by no means easy. However, he added that he hopes it will help them stay humble after taking second at the Centennial League tournament earlier this week.
“The girls really struggled today overall but managed to put together enough fair holes to pull out a victory,” he said. “None of them had seen the course previously and it showed. They struggled tremendously on the greens, but we actually hit the ball decently. We just couldn't finish anything out when we had to. I am glad this will reset our focus and remind us how much we need to work if we want to make it to state this year. Hopefully the next week and a half will be a chance to work out the kinks and get our focus back to where it needs to be.”
The Spartans will hit the road to Manhattan on Monday for a final tuneup before they play at regionals.
