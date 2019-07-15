Older Kansans Employment Program
OKEP meets the first and third Tuesdays at 10 a.m. at the Emporia Friendship Meals, 221 W. Logan Ave.
Emporia Senior Center
The center is at 603 E. 12th Ave.
Tuesday — Pitch, 12:30 p.m.
Thursday — Bridge and Pinochle, Hand & Foot, 12:30 p.m.
Friday — ESC Dance Party, 6 — 9 p.m. on the fourth Friday of each month. Admission, $5. Public welcome, please bring a snack to share.
Saturday — Bluestem Swingers square dancing on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month.
Monday — Coffee and chat, 9:30 a.m., Bridge and Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.
Area Senior Centers
Americus, 516 Locust St., 620-443-5352.
Friendship Service Center, 221 W. Logan Ave., Emporia, 340-8001.
Hartford, 315 College Ave., 620-392-5851.
Neosho Rapids, 238 N. Main St., 342-8232.
Olpe, 211 Iowa St., 620-475-3384.
North Lyon County, 423 Main St., Allen, 620-528-3414
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.