The Friday morning forecast indicated the weekend would be dry. Then Saturday night, the Emporia area found itself in the middle of tornado warnings.
So what happened?
“That's a good question,” a National Weather Service meteorologist in Topeka said Sunday.
Lyon County was under a severe storm line from 5 p.m. until well after 10 p.m. While tornado warnings were issued in the Emporia area, apparently no twisters developed.
The most extreme wind locally was 75 miles per hour eight miles west of Madison. Gusts reached 60-65 mph north and east of Matfield Green.
Jenifer Prieto developed the official NWS forecast Saturday with guidance from the Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma.
“We were thinking storms would develop along a frontal boundary in eastern Nebraska and move southward,” Prieto explained Sunday.
The expectation was for a cluster of storms in eastern Kansas and Missouri. But then Saturday afternoon, forecast models indicated storm development farther west in Nebraska.
“Some of them were outliers,” Prieto said. But when cumulus clouds indicative of storms developed along the Kansas-Nebraska line, she knew the models were telling the truth.
“It produced one large supercell that tracked basically straight through the middle of our county warning area,” she said. It stretched from Marshall County and Manhattan through Morris County, then west to Wichita.
“There was a ton of instability” in the atmosphere, Prieto added, along with plenty of moisture.. “A little trigger was all we needed.”
While Madison and Hamilton had power Sunday afternoon, Every maps showed a wide rural area to the south and west of there did not. Large tree limbs fell in Eureka Saturday night, leaving much of the city in the dark for a time.
The most severe storm damage locally was quarter-sized hail seven miles south-southwest of Americus.
Cottonwood Falls received 1.02 inches of rain from the storms Saturday. Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.47 inches, while a reporting station three miles northwest of the city had 0.35 inches. Madison recorded 0.21 inches.
The NWS had two survey teams in the field Sunday afternoon, checking damage and estimating the strength of potential tornadoes. One crew checked as close as Pottawatomie County.
A confirmed tornado in Marysville knocked down at least four industrial buildings, along with farm buildings and power lines.
Yet Prieto reported only one minor injury from winds during the storms, at Tuttle Creek State Park.
Another chance for severe weather exists Tuesday evening, although Prieto noted the forecast models are uncertain at this time. As of Sunday afternoon, only general thunderstorms are expected.
In the meantime, practically all of eastern Kansas is under an afternoon heat advisory. The heat index was expected to reach up to 101 degrees in Emporia Monday, which would be less than Sunday's forecast 104.
The National Weather Service put the area under another heat advisory between noon - 8 p.m. Monday, due to a combination of scorching temperatures and high humidity levels.
“Be sure you stay hydrated,” an Emporia firefighter advised Monday morning.
That's true not only for people, but pets. The NWS recommends ample shade and water, with limited exercise or walks on hot pavement.
“Don't rely on a fan,” the NWS advice for animals added. South winds gusting to 35 miles per hour could help a bit.
Tuesday's high is projected to reach 94, with a heat index of 101.
The next chance for a storm to cool things off will come Tuesday evening. Scattered pop-up storms could occur then, but Emporia currently is in a level-one “marginal” area for severe storms Wednesday.
Emporia Municipal Airport had highs of 92 degrees Saturday and 91 Sunday. The Tallgrass Prairie Nature Preserve reached 93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.