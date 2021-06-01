Radius Brewing Company held its first major event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to celebrate the release of its new, limited edition beer Saturday night.
Dozens gathered on Radius’s back porch on the cool late May evening, listening to live music from Hayden Knuth, Charlie Wilks and Daydream while bar staff served the brand new Wood Butcher Barrel-Aged Barleywine.
Radius owner and brewmaster Jeremy “JJ” Johns brewed the new beer for two years in a Maker’s Mark barrel to create “a smooth, boozy barleywine” that has “notes of vanilla, bourbon, oak, and port wine [and] comes in at a robust 11.9% [alcohol by volume],” according to the brewery’s website.
“It’s absolutely delicious. Definitely a strong beer,” said bar manager Katie Vahsholtz. “ … Everyone has been really excited to try it, [although it’s] definitely not for everyone.”
Patron Derek Savory said he showed up to Radius on Saturday night because he tries every beer that Radius releases.
“It’s an excellent barleywine,” Savory said. “It took two years to get where it is and it’s amazing. A beer nerd is going to love it.”
Vahsholtz said that, because the Wood Butcher is a limited edition beverage, she expects that the cans will sell out quickly. She also added that the artwork on the can was personal for Johns.
“I don’t want to speak on his behalf, but it’s kind of in honor of his father who passed away,” she said. “The can art, it’s done by an artist, Josh Finley, and it’s a tribute to his dad.”
In addition to managing the bar at Radius, Vahsholtz has recently started planning events and booking bands. Saturday was the first event that she’d planned — and Radius’s first in more than year.
“I am really happy with [the crowd],” she said. “It’s definitely kind of weird coming off of COVID, but I know most of our staff is vaccinated and I know a lot of other people are too. It’s cool to be able to do something again. We haven’t done anything like this in well over a year.”
Since it had been a while since Radius had been able to host such an event, she said that it took a bit of time to knock off the rust. However, she was pleased with how things went on Saturday.
“We had a good [experience] dipping our toes back in with [the Dynamic Discs Open] recently, so we’re prepared to be busy again for Unbound [Gravel] coming up,” she said. “It’s definitely fun, and we have a lot of new people that weren’t working here last year, so this is their first show that they’re going to get to see here.”
For those who missed Saturday’s event, Vahsholtz said that it was just the beginning.
“Look forward to more bands here this summer and in the future, and also more beer releases,” she said.
