Seven-year-old Loyalty Brooks-Jackson spoke for the entire Eastside Community Group, declaring, “I’m here to celebrate Juneteenth with my community.”

Along with her parents Dunta Jackson and Ronica Brooks, extended family, and friends of all ages, Loyalty enjoyed a beautiful Saturday afternoon Juneteenth gathering at Eastside Park. Bounteous barbecue, music, bouncy houses, cornhole, and friendly free-throw contests attracted people from the Eastside neighborhood as well as the wider community.

