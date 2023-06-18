Seven-year-old Loyalty Brooks-Jackson spoke for the entire Eastside Community Group, declaring, “I’m here to celebrate Juneteenth with my community.”
Along with her parents Dunta Jackson and Ronica Brooks, extended family, and friends of all ages, Loyalty enjoyed a beautiful Saturday afternoon Juneteenth gathering at Eastside Park. Bounteous barbecue, music, bouncy houses, cornhole, and friendly free-throw contests attracted people from the Eastside neighborhood as well as the wider community.
The Eastside Community Group held Memorial Day barbecues and celebrations for years, but attendance dwindled as other obligations took people out of town during the long holiday weekend. In 2021, the group decided to move the annual event to Juneteenth weekend in hopes of increasing attendance. It’s been a slow start, but if Saturday’s event is any indication, the weekend celebration is gaining in popularity.
“We’re not going to give up on it," Willie Finch, a Vietnam veteran, said.
The Eastside Community Group helped build and develop the lush and welcoming Eastside Park, at Ninth Ave. and East St., including a large shelter house, basketball and activity courts, and playground equipment.
“Part of our group was born and raised here," said Eastside Community Group President Al Slappy. "Another part of the group attended and graduated from Emporia State University. They stayed and raised their families here.
“We use that park all the time. And we started doing things in the community. Our focus is making our community better educationally, spiritually and socially.”
The group first celebrated with a Juneteenth event in 2021, just two days after President Joe Biden signed legislation to make it a federal holiday. Kansas officially recognized the holiday in 2007. According to National Public Radio, Juneteenth is one of the most important anniversaries in our nation’s history.
On June 19, 1865, Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, who had fought for the Union, led a force of soldiers to Galveston, Texas, to deliver a very important message: The war was finally over, the Union had won, and it now had the manpower to enforce the end of slavery.
The announcement came two months after the effective conclusion of the Civil War, and even longer since President Abraham Lincoln had first signed the Emancipation Proclamation, but many enslaved Black people in Texas still weren't free, even after that day.
Juneteenth gets its name from combining "June" and "nineteenth," the day that Granger arrived in Galveston, bearing a message of freedom for the slaves there.
Iona Moore is 87 years young. She retired less than two years ago from her long-time job at Emporia Middle School. She was a much-beloved lunchroom lady for over 24 years.
“It’s so good to be here,” Moore said as she handed out plates and buns to those attending the barbecue. “It’s wonderful, all that love — when you love and you’re loved like that.”
Jeremy Dorsey added that Mrs. Moore is “everyone’s Emporia grandma.”
That attitude of love, inclusion, acceptance, and tolerance prevailed throughout the afternoon, a tangible expression of the spirit of Juneteenth. Friday evening before the barbecue, Juneteenth presentations were given by Mackaira Lorick, speaking as a young woman navigating the world today, and by Earl Williams, who shared his experiences as an older man whose family was directly impacted by the end of slavery in the United States. A candlelight remembrance of neighbors who have passed honored the previous years’ Memorial Day events.
The military’s involvement in Juneteenth was highlighted Friday night as well.
According to NPR, before Gen. Granger read out General Order No. 3 upon his arrival in Galveston, many slave owners in Confederate states simply chose not to tell their slaves about the Emancipation Proclamation and did not honor it. They got away with it because, before winning the war, Union soldiers were largely unable to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation in Southern states.
"The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer," the order reads, in part.
When Granger arrived in Galveston, there still existed around 250,000 slaves and they were not all freed immediately, or even soon, according to NPR. It was not uncommon for slave owners, unwilling to give up free labor, to refuse to release their slaves until forced to, in person, by a representative of the government, historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. wrote. Some would wait until one final harvest was complete, and some would just outright refuse to submit. It was a perilous time for Black people, and some former slaves who were freed or attempted to get free were attacked and killed.
“If it wasn’t for the military carrying the message all the way from Virginia all the way past Texas, a lot of information would not have been gathered,” Slappy said. “These people feel as though then that it was more authentic when it was carried by the military more so than telegram or personal mail to each governor. This was official business, and so the military was involved.”
While the Juneteenth weekend events focused on the history of Black Americans, Slappy noted that other minority groups also played a large role in the history of the community. Continuing the spirit of acceptance and inclusiveness and kindness, the Juneteenth events at Eastside Park were open to all Emporians.
“Juneteenth allows for a sense of partnership and a stronger sense of unity in our city and our country,” Slappy said. “It brings more education and understanding to the community about the struggle for Blacks — progress that has been made and continues to be made.
“Who are you? I am a Black man in the United States of America. If you don’t know who you are — you’re still behind.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.