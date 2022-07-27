American Legion Post #5 hosted 122 graduate students, representing 93 countries, from the Command and General Staff College in Leavenworth, Kansas, Tuesday afternoon.
The officers attended a luncheon at the Legion as part of their field studies program, enjoying a meal with Legion members and other international students while learning about the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and what it means to be a veteran in the United States.
David Marshall Bornn Jr., director of the field studies program at the International Military Student Office at Fort Leavenworth, led the luncheon and discussion.
“Our job is to provide the international officers who come here under any of the programs, either foreign military cells, international military engagement training, and/or if they pay their way, to provide them with pretty much a minor in ‘Americanism,’” Bornn said.
According to Bornn, Congress decided in the 1970s to demonstrate the United States’ basic values and principles to those who came to the country to learn from its various organizations.
“Not that we’re telling them how to run their countries or how to do their business once they leave, but we want to at least stop and show them the way we conduct war, the way we take care of our people, the way we take care of our veterans, what we believe human rights are, which is the number one facet that we have to do with every single event,” he said.
Bornn also said that networking among the students can help international relations through education and immersion.
“It’s hard to hate somebody that you know,” Bornn said. “Maybe in the future as most of these officers will become generals and/or heads of state in some situations, they’re going to have a better understanding from a person that sat next to them at one of these events or in a class, in one of the staff groups … Hopefully through that small difference we can see positive change maybe ten or twenty years later.”
Mgr. Etienne De Saint Chamas of Paris, France, said that sharing differences with fellow international officers has been very interesting.
“I wanted to improve my shared experience with my counterpart in the U.S. military,” De Saint Chamas said. “Staying within the international officers to start, within just the international officers, is very interesting, and then we will join all the American fellows.”
“It’s very interesting to go step by step and to have this very specific period where we are just explained the American culture, the American political system — executive, legislative, judicial — all that American culture that will help us to better understand and better plan the year with our American counterparts,” he said.
“It’s a great experience to learn from several other major organizations, how they do their business, how they run their affairs,” Mgr. Victor Moyo of Malawi, Africa, said. “Of course, you can’t get all the relevant knowledge from that, but from interaction you can have a picture of how other armies organize themselves, how they conduct themselves, how they do their training, and also their doctrine, because that is sort of at the core of every major institution so the more you know about the doctrine of other armies can also help ourselves, our own doctrine, how to improve on certain areas.”
“This kind of networking will also help in the future when you want to talk to someone, maybe from the French Army or example or the Canadian Army, you can remember someone who you have interacted with before,” Moyo said.
Mgr. Ian Van Dyke of British Columbia, Canada, said the experience has been “fantastic.”
“I took my degree in international relations so it’s something that I like. I enjoy it, just asking even simple little questions like ‘hey, how is this in your country versus yours,”’ he said. “We’ve been doing a lot of these field trips, field studies programs as they’re called, and they’re super interesting. It’s excellent to see a part of the U.S. that I’ve never been to before and maybe never would have come if it wasn’t for this opportunity.”
Van Dyke said he also plans to apply for the second year at the school of Advanced Military Studies at Fort Leavenworth to continue his studies before returning to Canada.
Mgr. Scott Ang of Singapore is visiting the United States for the first time as a part of the program, and said his first impression of America has been in Kansas.
“It’s been great so far,” he said. “The people are incredibly friendly, welcoming, polite and they’ve just gone above and beyond.”
“With the international students, it’s been wonderful as well. I don’t think I’ve ever been in a program or an event that has that many international people all in one place. It feels like I’m in a mini United Nations,” Ang said. “Different armies might do things that we think are fundamental truths in Singapore because we’ve always done it that way. But it’s interesting to compare and contrast the different ways all the armies do things and then ask myself ‘why’ because then I get a deeper understanding of how everything works and I’ll be able to pick and choose to see what can apply in our context back home.”
The officers will officially begin their 10-month program at Fort Leavenworth in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.