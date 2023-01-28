“What better way than breaking bread together to grow community?” was the rhetorical question posed by ESU Director of Diversity Programs Mike Torres at Wednesday’s Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Dinner.
A diverse group gathered in the Skyline Room at the Emporia State University Memorial Union for a buffet style meal, conversation, and presentations by both community and campus groups. The focus was on the life, legacy, and lessons of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and what that means to people today, in this community.
“Civic leadership is near and dear to my heart,” Torres said. “I feel it is an important part of the university vision of changing lives for the common good. We really work toward making change on campus — on leading with that same heart toward building a beloved community.”
Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. It is observed on the third Monday of January each year. King’s actual birthday is Jan. 15. He was born in 1929.
Wikipedia summarizes the holiday thusly: King was the face of nonviolent activism in the Civil Rights Movement, protesting racial discrimination in federal and state law. The campaign for a federal holiday in King’s honor began soon after his assassination in 1968. President Ronald Reagan originally opposed the holiday, citing cost concerns, but eventually signed the holiday into law in 1983, and it was first observed three years later on Jan. 20, 1986.
Some states resisted observing the holiday, giving it alternative names or combining it with other holidays. While all states now observe the holiday, some did not name the day after King. For example, in New Hampshire, the holiday was known as Civil Rights Day until 1999, when the state legislature voted to change the name to Martin Luther King Day. It was officially observed in all 50 states for the first time in 2000. As of 2019, it is estimated that 45 percent of employers give employees the day off as a paid holiday.
The national Martin Luther King, Jr. National Day of Service commemoration was begun by the former Pennsylvania U.S. Senator Harris Wofford and Atlanta Congressman John Lewis, who co-authored the King Holiday and Service Act. The federal legislation challenges Americans to transform the King holiday into a day of citizen action and volunteer service in honor of King.
The federal legislation was signed into law by President Bill Clinton on Aug. 23, 1994. Since 1994, the day of service has been coordinated nationally by the federal agency AmeriCorps, which provides grants to organizations that coordinate service activities on MLK Day. The only other official national day of service in the U.S., as designated by the government, is Sept.11 National Day of Service (9/11 Day).
Representatives from local Black student and community organizations spoke to the impact Dr. King has had on their lives and their visions of the future. Featured speakers were Katelin Hollinshed and Kellee Banks with the ESU Black Student Union; Aaliyah Fernander and Cellina Guidry with Sister Circle, an ESU women student organization; Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brothers Xavier Cason and Billy Ross; Willie Finch with Eastside Community Group; and Curt Cooper with ESU Campus Ministries.
“It’s good to do something like this,” remarked Willie Finch. “We’re going to continue improving the Eastside [Park] and we will start back again with our scholarships.”
Finch extended an invitation to the entire community to attend the long-running Eastside Memorial Day weekend picnic this coming May. “It’s free. Just bring a small dish to share and a chair. Help us as we try for building another shelter in the park.”
Vanessa Mthunzi is from Zimbabwe. She’s studying nursing at ESU, having arrived from her home country in 2021 at the height of the pandemic.
“I’m part of the Black Student Union crew,” Mthunzi said. “I saw the email for this event, and realized I need to learn a lot more about Dr. Martin Luther King.”
Katelin Hollinshed and Kellee Banks are co-presidents of the ESU Black Student Union. They emphasized that all students are welcomed at the Black Student Union, and explained that the organization provides social activities geared toward the African American student experience, “celebrating our heritage and honoring our ancestors. As the late, great Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. told us, change can be made gracefully.”
ESU Sister Circle representatives Aaliyah Fernander and Cellina Guidry told the audience that “Our organization lives to embody the words of Dr. King, that darkness cannot drive out darkness, that only light can do that. We work to address issues affecting women on campus.”
Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. was originally chartered at ESU in 1984. Black fraternities and sororities frequently made up the backbone of the civil rights movement in the 1960s and 1970s. Dr. King himself was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity.
Fraternity brothers Xavier Cason and Billy Ross noted that “Kappa Alpha Psi unites college men of culture. Dr. King was a Black fraternity member in a time when it wasn’t necessarily cool to be Black. It’s about being honest, prevailing against oppression — the brotherhood, to show love. It was rare to see Martin Luther King alone; he was always with somebody. They could be any gender, any race. Brotherhood and community and sisterhood: when you’re in your circle, you can never fail, having those people behind your back.”
Willie Finch is a military veteran who moved to Emporia specifically to have access to Veterans Administration medical services he needs due to Agent Orange and other chemical exposure during his military service.
“I wasn’t in the country when Dr. Martin Luther King was assassinated,” Finch shared. “People often talk about where they were when the assassination occurred. I will always remember when I learned of it, and he will be forever remembered. Things are slowly changing, but sometimes things go backward. There’s nothing you can do but try to get it straightened out.”
The evening’s final speaker was Curt Cooper with ESU Campus Ministries. “Martin Luther King Jr. was a big advocate for truth-telling,” Cooper said, and illustrated a personal truth-facing incident in his own life. A relative showed Cooper and other family members visited the cemetery where some of their ancestors were buried. Cooper inquired about other graves — small, flat stones with only a first name and just one common surname.
“Those were the family’s slaves,” Cooper soberly revealed. “It’s gut-wrenching to realize that your ancestors participated in the most evil time in American history. As a white person in the clergy, I can see the complacency that Dr. King called out.”
Cooper also highlighted a local tie to the King era. Bill Jenkins was a KSTC [Kansas State Teachers College,] precursor of Emporia State University] student who, with others from the Kansas Methodist Student Movement, went to Selma, Ala. to march on Montgomery in 1965. Jenkins and other student demonstrators were jailed for their participation in a segregated prison facility in Montgomery.
In conclusion, Cooper noted that in regard to Dr. King, “All of that was grounded out of his experience as a faith leader.”
“We want to talk about service and what that means,” Nyk Robertson said. Robertson has served as Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at ESU since 2021.
“We want to give our campus and our communities the skills to create change, to create opportunities to learn about experiences different than our own. We want to take action, to bring the university and the community together, to continue to work with the Eastside Community Group. We want to link back to Dr. King’s vision of a beloved community,” Robertson concluded.
For more information on local efforts to build that “beloved community,” contact Micheal Torres, Director of Diversity Student Programs at ESU, at 620-341-5883 or email mtorres2@emporia.edu or Nyk Robertson, Senior Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at ESU, at 620-341-5551 or email nrobert7@emporia.edu.
