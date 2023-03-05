Girls 1A Division I
OSWEGO — Olpe is back. The Lady Eagles will be headed to the state dance next week in Dodge City after pulling out a 50-46 victory against the Madison Lady Bulldogs Saturday night.
It was the third meeting between the two squads this year. Olpe prevailed in the first two games.
This contest was a battle. Madison began the second half leading 27-18 and rattled off five consecutive points, extending their lead margin to 14 and seemingly locking in on a win and a trip to the state championships. But Olpe’s Makenna Broyles had other ideas. The senior starter scored seven points in a Lady Eagles’ 11-0 run. Broyles later tied the game at 41 when she knocked down two free throws — Broyles was 8-of-9 from the stripe.
The game started at a breakneck pace but with minimal scoring. Olpe went 1-of-5 and Madison 1-of-3 in the opening minutes. However, the Lady Bulldogs’ Yolaine Luthi stepped up, having a solid first half with 10 points and several rebounds — Luthi finished with 15 boards. But the Olpe defense was effective at keeping Luthi away from the basket in the second half.
Madison had two players with a double-double, Luthi and Jaelynn Weakley (22 points and 10 rebounds). Additionally, Olpe amassed 23 turnovers. That seemed like a recipe for disaster for the Lady Eagles. But Madison’s 26 turnovers, and Makenna Broyles’s third-quarter heroics, seemed to be the equalizers.
Olpe plays Wednesday in the KSHSAA State Tournament in Dodge City. They will be the No. 7 seed and play second-seeded Quinter at 6 p.m.
Girls 1A Division II
WAVERLY — The Lebo Lady Wolves squared off against St. Paul High School in Saturday’s sub-state championship game. The Indians were riding a 10-game winning streak coming into the contest but were clearly outmatched.
Lebo, ranked No. 2 in 1A Division II, dropped an easy 53-30 victory on St. Paul, extending their record to 21-0. Brooklyn Jones recorded 17 points and seven rebounds, while Saige Hadley registered 19 points, and Audrey Peek added 11.
Lebo will be the top seed at the Class 1A-Division II Tournament in Great Bend and will take on eighth-seeded Pawnee Heights at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Boys 1A Division I
OSWEGO — The Olpe Eagles beat the Crest High School Indians Saturday, 57-39.
It was a 31-7 affair at halftime, and the Eagles basically cruised to victory despite its nearly 20 turnovers. Truman Bailey and Blake Skalsky were the high scorers, notching 19 and 13 points, respectively.
Olpe is the top seed at the Class 1A-Division I Tournament in Dodge City and will play Centralia at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Boys 1A Division II
WAVERLY — The Lebo Wolves defeated Waverly High School Saturday, 60-48, earning a trip to the KSHSAA State Championships next week.
Three Wolves logged double digits in scoring on Saturday night. Zach Oswald scored 21 points, followed by Grayson Shoemaker’s 15 and Landon Grimmett’s 14.
The game was close. Lebo only held a 27-26 lead at halftime. But a 20-point offensive show in the third quarter sealed the win. Each team scored 13 points in the final quarter.
Lebo will be the No. 6 seed at the Class 1A-Division II Tournament and will face third-seeded Beloit St. John’s/Tipton at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.