The yellow tape around the building is gone. And before long, the old Coach's Grill and Bar will be as well.
The restaurant damaged by fire in mid-August will have a “phased deconstruction,” Flint Hills Mall general manager Clarence Frye said Tuesday.
“Next week we have a demolition crew coming in,” Frye said. “It's not safe to go inside it right now.”
Frye said an exact cause of the Aug. 14 fire still has not been determined, because inspectors cannot get inside. He considers the restaurant a total loss. The building was on fire for three hours, and its roof caved in.
“The insurance company has determined it's easier to deconstruct it to do what they need to do,” Frye said.
Frye added that no decision has been made on what will happen next with the property.
