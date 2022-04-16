The Emporia area was chock full of hoops talent this year. And selecting five girls and five boys was not an easy task. But like any selection process, the element of subjectivity is present. So if you aren’t on the list, all apologies in advance.
Girls team
Kiernan Breshears (senior), Hartford High School
Breshears signed an NLI with Bethany College this year, and her pivotal play was vital to the Jaguars’ winning season.
BCA 2022 All-State Honorable Mention 1A-Division II; Sports in Kansas 2022 Second Team All-State 1A-II; 2022 Optimist All-Star selection; 2022 Lyon County League First Team All-League first team.
Gracie Gilpin (senior), Emporia High School
Gilpin helped lead the Spartans to a 2022 sub-state championship and the state tournament. She averaged nearly 19 points per game, ranking 17th in the state in that category.
KBCA 2022 All-State Second Team; Sports in Kansas 2022 Second Team All-State 5A; 2022 Optimist All-Star selection; First Team All-Centennial League.
Brooklyn Jones (junior), Lebo High School
Jones’ play was crucial to Lebo’s run to the 2022 1A Division II state championship tournament. KBCA 2022 First Team All-State 1A Division II; Sports in Kansas 2022 First Team All-State 1A-II; 2022 Lyon County League First Team All-League.
Yolaine Luthi (junior), Madison/Hamilton High School
Luthi was Maidson’s offensive powerhouse through their 14-7 campaign.
KBCA 2022 All-State Honorable Mention 1A Division I; Sports in Kansas 2022 1A-I All-State Honorable Mention; 2022 Lyon County League First Team All-League.
Audrey Peek (sophomore), Lebo High School
Peek helped lead Lebo to the 2022 1A Division II state championship tournament and should make this team her junior and senior years.
KBCA 2022 All-State Second Team 1A Division II; Sports in Kansas 2022 First Team All-State 1A-II; 2022 Lyon County League First Team All-League.
Boys team
Truman Bailey, Olpe High School (junior)
Bailey was a key player in the Eagles’ successful state championship season and a major point contributor during the state tournament.
Sports in Kansas 2022 Second Team All-State 1A-II; 2022 Lyon County League Second Team All-League.
Landon Grimmett, Lebo High School (junior)
Grimmett had the hot hand for the Wolves all season, a significant factor in their 13-7 record.
KBCA 2022 All-State Honorable Mention 1A Division II; Sports in Kansas 2022 1A-II All-State Honorable Mention All-State; 2022 Lyon County League First Team All-League.
Derek Hoelting, Olpe High School (senior)
Hoelting recorded 16.4 points per game for the Eagles and dominated teams offensively and defensively throughout the regular season and postseason.
KBCA 2022 First Team All-State 1A Division I; Sports in Kansas 2022 First Team All-State 1A-I;2022 Lyon County League First Team All-League; 2022 Optimist All-Star selection.
Damon Redeker, Olpe High School (senior)
The versatile quarterback displayed his athleticism on the court as a starter and a formidable complement to Hoelting.
KBCA 2022 Second Team All-State 1A Division I; Sports in Kansas 2022 First Team All-State 1A-I;2022 Lyon County League First Team All-League; 2022 Optimist All-Star selection.
Drew Stutesman, Madison/Hamilton High School (senior)
Stutesman was voted MVP of the Flint Hills Optimist but also led the Bulldogs to a 14-5 record in 2022.
KBCA 2022 Honorable Mention All-State 1A Division I; Sports in Kansas 2022 1A-I All-State Honorable Mention; 2022 Lyon County League First Team All-League.
