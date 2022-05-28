The illustrious high school career of Brooks Sauder came to an end at the 5A State Championship on Monday after Tuesday’s second day was rained out.
Sauder was a three-time state participant for the Spartans. He went his freshman and senior years with the team and qualified his junior year as an individual. (He did not have a sophomore year.) He finished tied for 17th individually on Monday to receive a state medal.
“I started playing competitively right around high school but I’d been golfing here and there ever since I can remember,” Sauder said. “I was more of a baseball player growing up and didn’t really start playing golf seriously until I was in high school.”
Sauder had a decision to make entering high school since baseball and golf are both played during the spring. But he fell in love with golf during the summer going into his freshman year and says he made the right decision.
“I have no regrets,” Sauder said. “I enjoyed every moment of high school golf. We had some good teams over the years that had a lot of potential. There are definitely no regrets.”
Head coach Rick Eckert had a good feeling he’d be playing golf based on the amount of time he spent at the golf course growing up. He will go down as one of the top golfers Eckert has ever coached.
“I’d say he’s probably in the top five,” Eckert said. “His game has improved so much since he was a freshman. His ability to hit the ball for distance and control. He’s worked really hard and he’s put in a lot of time in the off-season. He has done all the things that he needs to do to become a better player and that’s all that you can ever ask.”
What made this year’s team extra special was that Brooks was able to play with his brother, Hudson, who was a freshman.
“(Playing with Hudson) was definitely a lot of fun,” Sauder said. “He and I had been playing golf together for fun ever since he started playing. It was fun to be on the high school team with him.”
Eckert enjoyed having them both on the team this year. One of his top memories was one that only he saw.
“There were times when they could get after each other a little bit. Brothers do that,” Eckert said. “But there were also times when we would get down to the end of practice and most of the kids would be gone. And they would be out on the range and…it was one of those things where I just sat there and was like, ‘wow, that is so cool.’ If Hudson was struggling with something, Brooks would stop hitting and come over and he knows through the coach they work with what Hudson was supposed to be doing. And he’d take the time to show and explain to him, ‘hey, this is where you’ve got to make a correction to get where you want to be.’ It was a teammate helping a teammate but more importantly, it was a couple of brothers that are helping each other out. I thought that was really cool.”
In addition to his brother, Emporia had two other freshmen in Nolan Jacob and Will Walker that were a part of the team’s fivesome that went to state. Sauder knows Emporia has bright days ahead of them.
“The future is bright,” Sauder said. “Between those four (including junior Caden Massey) and especially the three freshmen, it’s a really good young core and there are more kids on the team that want to and definitely can get better. They have a good couple of years coming up.”
Sauder placed 21st in the state last year, missing the cut-off for a state medal by one place. While he was hoping for an opportunity to play another day and improve his score, he was happy to end his high school career with a medal.
“It’s definitely rewarding especially knowing where I started,” Sauder said. “My freshman year was a struggle and to see how far I’ve come in such a short span of time was fulfilling, but bittersweet at the same time because I had much loftier expectations for myself.”
Sauder knows exactly where he needs to improve, and it’s something he spends a lot of time working on.
“My short game has definitely been something I’ve struggled with ever since I started golfing,” Sauder said. “That’s where I left a lot of shots out this year and that’s something that I’ve worked on quite a bit. I’ve spent a lot of time around and on the putting green during practice and just trying to dial those things in.”
Eckert knows it too and once he figures that out, he knows Sauder will take his game to another level.
“I told him this after day one (at state). I said, ‘man, you’ve got to change putters,’” Eckert said. “Sometimes you just need a fresh look. His nemesis all year long has been his putter and he’s got to get that figured out. But I guarantee you when he figures that out, he’s going to be dangerous.”
There are plenty of lessons that golfers can take with them off the course. For Sauder, that’s staying in the present moment.
“The biggest thing that I can take away is to just be where your feet are,” Sauder said. “Don’t get ahead of yourself and just try and make the most of where you’re at, take advantage of what you can, and control what you can.”
Sauder’s golf story is not over yet, as he will continue to play at Hutchinson Community College — a two-time defending national champion at the junior college level. But he won’t forget his time playing at Emporia High School.
“The state tournaments all three years were a lot of fun,” Sauder said. “Those were really good team-bonding moments where we got to spend a lot of time together. And just practicing with the guys all the time is definitely something that I’ll remember forever for sure.
Eckert will certainly miss having him on the team, but he’s excited to see what he does in the future.
“Obviously, I’m sad to see him go,” Eckert said. “We’ve had a lot of fun over the years. It’s one of those things that people don’t realize how many hours we spend together with the golf, the travel, the practice, the tournaments. You get to really know the guys and it’s a lot of fun.
“To a certain extent, it’s like sending your own kid away when they finally graduate and they have to go in a different direction. It’s sad from that perspective but at the same time, I’m just tremendously happy for what lies in front of him. I think he’s going to have a lot of success and I think things are going to go very well for him.”
