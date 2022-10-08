If you’re a football fan, then Friday’s area games probably satiated your gridiron appetite.
It’s crunch time throughout the state and the games are reflecting that. Prevailing in crucial district matchups impacts the odds of success come postseason. And local teams with playoff aspirations were up to the task on Friday.
11-man
Olpe vs. Caney Valley
It was another shutout for Olpe High School as they took care of business against 2A Caney Valley High School, 38-0. The Eagles improved to 4-2 and 2-0 in their district.
Blake Redeker rushed for three touchdowns, and Truman Bailey added a 60-yard rushing score.
“We played pretty well tonight,” wrote Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt in a text. “We were better offensively, and our defense was solid.”
A key contest against undefeated Jayhawk Linn (6-0) is looming next week. This game could be a defining moment in the Eagles’ season.
Box score
Olpe 2 1 7 10 0 38
CV 0 0 0 0 0
Northern Heights vs. Central Heights
The Wildcats are sitting in a precarious spot with the recent resignation of their head coach and a forfeit to Olpe, eliminating them from the postseason. They succumbed to Central Heights High School last night, 48-0, and fell to 0-6. They will host Northeast High School next week.
Additional game information wasn’t immediately available.
8-man
Madison vs.
Cair Paravel
It was a wild shootout in Topeka Friday night, where Madison High School dueled with Cair Paravel High School in a 3.5-hour contest. The Bulldogs pulled out the win, but it took 86 points (86-72). Madison moves to 5-1 on the season and 3-0 in their district.
Lions quarterback Evan Will battled the Bulldogs, throwing for approximately 200 yards and four TDs, and rushing for 71 yards with four scores.
“Obviously, I didn’t want it to be that big of a shoot-out but knew going in it definitely could be,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian in a text message. “I’m so proud of how we battled all night. We have fought through adversity all year and these guys show up and work their tails off and have the next man up mentality.”
You could argue Bryson Turner is the Madison Bulldogs. He entered the house 10 times, nine times rushing and once on a kick return. He averaged 11.2 yards on nearly 40 carries and added an interception to his monster evening.
The Bulldogs are on the road next week at undefeated Burlingame (5-0).
Box score
Madison 4 8 0 14 24 86
CP 4 4 0 6 22 72
RUSHING
Madison: B. Turner 39-435-9.
Cair Paravel, Ja. Bonura 8-95-1.
PASSING
Madison: Turner 3-4-28.
Cair Paravel: E. Will 28-36-195-4.
RECEIVING
Madison: G. Isch 1-28.
Cair Paravel: Je. Bonura 13-100.
INTERCEPTIONS
Madison: Turner 1, L. Darbro 1.
Chase County vs. Lyndon
Chase County High School won a close one with Lyndon High School last night, 40-38. The Tigers are always a tough matchup for area programs, but by the final minutes of the game, when the Lyndon cheerleaders were gleefully exclaiming, “Up, up on your feet, Lyndon Tigers can’t be beat,” the Bulldogs were intercepting an intermediate pass from Tiger quarterback Jackson Biggs and taking a knee on consecutive plays to run out the clock.
“We played well enough to win but have a lot of discipline issues to iron out up front,” admitted Chase County head coach Brody VanDegrift in a text message. “We’re glad to survive with a win in a very hard district.”
The Bulldogs improved to 5-1 on the season and are 2-1 in their district. Chase County assistant coach Derick Budke said the game was penalty-ridden, and three consecutive first downs that could have sealed the game for the Bulldogs were called back.
“It was a crazy game tonight in Lyndon,” he said in an email. “The side judge better ice up, 24 penalties is a crazy amount for one game. One guy threw 20 of them.”
Chase County squares off against Cair Paravel at home next week.
Box score
Chase County 0 24 8 8 40
Lyndon 6 16 8 8 38
RUSHING
Chase County: M. Budke 30-219-2, B. Griffin 11-120-2.
INTERCEPTIONS
Chase County: T. Groh 1.
Lebo vs. Hartford
It was a district and Lyon County League matchup at Lebo on Friday. The Wolves defeated the Jaguars, 60-12, earning their fourth win of the season (4-2) and remaining undefeated in their district (3-0). Hartford falls to 0-6.
Lebo’s homecoming game was a complete one firing in all three phases.
“Both our offense and defense played really well,” said Lebo head coach Brian Hadley. “Our special teams was huge tonight. Those different facets of the game really helped us tonight.”
The Wolves scored five offensive TDs, one defensive touchdown and two on special teams.
“We didn’t pass the ball a lot tonight. But when we did, it was effective,” Hadley said. “I thought Hartford challenged us on defense a couple of ways. They actually hurt us, and they ended up scoring a couple of times. Some of that was short fields with penalties. We knew they were going to challenge us in the passing game. So that was good for us.”
Though Hartford lost, the silver lining is that they’ve put points on the board the past two games.
“I think our kids have continued to work their tails off and continued to get better each day,” said Hartford head coach Danen Kistner in an email. “We are starting to turn a corner and it’s because of the kids’ buy-in off the field: in the classroom and the community with who they are as people. We will keep ‘chopping wood’ so to speak and continue working to be better each day and each week.”
Lebo plays away at Marmaton Valley next Friday, and Hartford will be at home against St. Paul.
Box score
Lebo 28 32 0 0 60
Hartford 0 12 0 0 12
RUSHING
Lebo: D. Konrade 5-76-1, C. Reese 5-74-1, L. Davies 4-39-2.
PASSING
Lebo: Konrade 2-8-51-1.
Hartford, A. Smith 6-16-67-1.
RECEIVING
Lebo: L. Grimmett 2-51-1.
Hartford: K. Renfrow 4-38, T. Bulson 1-26-1.
INTERCEPTIONS
Lebo: Grimmett 2, Davies 1.
Hartford, Renfrow 1.
