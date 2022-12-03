Second-year elf Layla Harter knows a thing or two about spreading cheer. The 10-year-old was one of four pint-sized elf greeters at Saturday morning’s Red Stocking Breakfast benefiting the Kansas Children’s Service League.

“It’s really fun and you get to see and meet a lot of people,” Layla said. “It’s super fun to see people be happy when you say Merry Christmas!”

