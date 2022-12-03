Second-year elf Layla Harter knows a thing or two about spreading cheer. The 10-year-old was one of four pint-sized elf greeters at Saturday morning’s Red Stocking Breakfast benefiting the Kansas Children’s Service League.
“It’s really fun and you get to see and meet a lot of people,” Layla said. “It’s super fun to see people be happy when you say Merry Christmas!”
Lots of happy people were enjoying the breakfast buffet fundraiser at Bruff’s Sports Bar and Grill, complete with local celebrity servers showing off their holiday finery. Bev Long relished her final Red Stocking Breakfast as local supervisor, noting that all funds raised from the event go toward helping the agency increase its impact of helping children and families in the local community. Lisa Harder will take over the position early next year. Long intends to stay active during the transition and beyond.
“It’s been a wonderful 15 years with Kansas Children’s Service League,” Long said, “and I plan on joining the board at the first of the year so I can stay involved. I believe in their mission. When I work, I work hard — I jump in with both feet. This is sort of my baby. But I know I’m leaving it in good capable hands.”
Saturday marked the tenth local event, in its second year at Bruff’s. Long explained that the breakfast event is the only fundraiser the group puts on.
“For one thing, we want to make an impact on children’s safety and protection. Parenting is one of the toughest jobs ever, and one with the least training,” Long said. “We support parents early on, and help get them started off on the right foot.”
Local businesses donated a variety of popular prizes for the raffle drawings held in conjunction with the event. From fine wine to a Blackstone grill to a huge television set, there was an array of items to tempt all who attended.
Bobbi Mlynar has volunteered at the Red Stocking Breakfast event since it began. Last year she was co-chair; now she’s on the Kansas Children’s Service League executive board. “Businesses have been very generous for the drawings,” she shared. “Formerly, we held a silent auction. This year, we’re selling raffle tickets, which offer a better chance of winning some of these great prizes.”
The Kansas Children’s Service League was founded in 1893, with the enduring mission to protect and promote the well-being of children. The organization provides services such as child-abuse prevention, school readiness, and family support across the state. KCSL serves more than 20,000 children and families each year with programs that help both children and parents develop skills for success, breaking cycles of neglect, abuse and trauma.
Justin and Sasha Mallon, with their children, 7-year-old Juliet and 5-year-old Jackson, were this year’s event hosts. Cyrilla Petracek was instrumental in helping the Mallons realize what a good fit they could be.
“We’ve known Cyrilla, who’s on the KCSL board, for a long time. We’ve attended the breakfast many times — it’s one of our favorite events,” Justin said. “This is a good outreach for people to learn more about KCSL. And it’s a nice way to get into the holiday spirit.”
“It’s special to see everyone come together with good cheer for such a good reason,” Sasha added.
“Our moms signed us up to help,” Layla Harter confided. “But I like to do this because I like to make people happy.”
Learn more about Kansas Children’s Service League and area Red Stocking Breakfast events at kcsl.org, reach them at 877-530-5275, or find them on Facebook.
