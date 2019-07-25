Someone asked why they couldn’t move the train out of Soden’s Grove and they said it was too expensive.
I have lived in the Emporia area for about 50 years and during that time they have had trouble with flooding there and spent a lot of time and money repairing the roadbed for the track. The way I see it, it is too expensive to leave it there. Leaving it there is like putting money down a rat hole. There are several parks around town that they could move the train to that doesn’t flood.
The Bible says in Matthew 7:7 7 “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. Has anyone asked the Jones Fund to help? There are a lot of business people around town that could raise money to do this. Why couldn’t someone start a GoFundMe fund.
We need to “ASK” “KNOCK” and “SEEK” and you find the money to do this.
Don Bright,
Emporia
