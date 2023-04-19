Will Walker

Will Walker tees off at Manhattan on April 10.

 Ashley Walker/Gazette

The Emporia High School boys golf team placed fourth at the Seaman Invitational at the Village Greens Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.

Emporia finished with a team score of 319. Lawrence Free State (308), Blue Valley Northwest (309) and Manhattan (313) took the top three spots.

