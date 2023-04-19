The Emporia High School boys golf team placed fourth at the Seaman Invitational at the Village Greens Golf Course on Wednesday afternoon.
Emporia finished with a team score of 319. Lawrence Free State (308), Blue Valley Northwest (309) and Manhattan (313) took the top three spots.
Head coach Rick Eckert felt the team could have been more consistent.
“We were pretty mediocre today and just didn’t quite have the feel,” Eckert said.
Will Walker led the Spartans individually with a 75, which was good to finish tied for third.
“He was consistent and did a good job today,” Eckert said. “He made an eagle on 17 and that’s the first time in a while we've had somebody make an eagle. But he was just consistent and he only had 30 putts today, which is outstanding. Anytime you get between 28 and 32 putts, that makes things a lot better for you.”
Nolan Jacob took 15th after a round of 79.
“With some of the shots he had, that score was pretty incredible,” Eckert said. “He had a few shots where he was all over the place but he found a way to make the mistakes work and minimize the damage, and that’s why he shot the score that he did. He had some incredible recovery shots from some really tough places.”
Caden Massey and Hudson Sauder had rounds of 82 and 83, respectively.
“Caden shot a 46 on his front nine today and I don’t remember the last time he shot that in a tournament,” Eckert said. “He came back and had a 36 on the backside, but you can’t dig a hole that big that fast and expect to climb out of it and have a good result.”
Emporia will be back on the course on Friday, April 21 at Salina South.
