TOPEKA – The Emporia High soccer team broke a two-match winless streak with a 1-0 win over Topeka West on Tuesday.
Jefry Linares scored the only goal for either side in the 34th minute to put the Spartans ahead.
The victory boosts Emporia to 7-2-1 on the season. The Spartans return to the field at Manhattan on Thursday.
