He didn't get bucked. But he didn't win any bucks.
That sums up Jess Pope's latest performance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Tuesday night marked the first time this year that he missed the prize money in bareback bronc riding.
The Waverly native rode Shady Nights to an 85-point score. That left him in a four-way tie for eighth, out of the money. Texas teenager Rocker Steiner won the go-round with 88.5 points.
Pope missed the money in two of last year's 10 NFR go-rounds. He's five-for-six so far this year.
Pope has earned $102,804 so far in Las Vegas, including a first-place finish Saturday night. The NFR has four nights of competition to go.
