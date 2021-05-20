Two longtime friends and business associates were remembered when the Emporia Lions Club celebrated the dedication of the Harold Trusler and Cleve Cook Lions Club Patio at the Lyon County Fairgrounds Wednesday afternoon.
The patio is located on the south side of the Anderson Building and represents a $43,000 gift from both the Trusler Foundation and Cleve Cook/Emporia Lions Club Fund.
The Cleve Cook/Emporia Lions Club Fund was established after the deaths of Cleve and Hildred Cook. Because the Lions Club was such an important organization to his father, Roy Cook said it seemed fitting to leave a portion of the family estate to the Emporia club.
"Other than working, the Lions were his other passion," said Roy Cook, Cleve Cook's son. "Both of them were very much involved in the community.
Roy Cook, who lives in Wisconsin and hadn't lived in the Lyon County area for more than 35 years at the time of his parents' deaths, said the challenge was finding a way to manage the funds locally. When he spoke to his lawyer about setting up such a fund for an organization like the Lions Club, Cook said his lawyer was perplexed and had not seen something like it done before.
The fund was established at the Emporia Community Foundation with direction that funds be used to aid in projects that support agriculture and youth programs.
Roy Cook said he "couldn't think of a better gift" than the patio at the fairgrounds because of its agricultural connections to the community.
The patio was built first in Aug. 2015 with a $25,000 gift from the Cooks' fund. The Trusler Foundation funded the construction of the patio's roof at Roy Cook's suggestion.
"I think both of them would be very happy about that," he said during Wednesday's light drizzle. "Obviously it's needed on a day like today, and it will help with the sun."
To show their appreciation, members of the Emporia Lions Club presented Cook with a gift: a donation to the Lions Clubs International's Melvin Jones Fellowship in Cleve Cook's name.
"The Lions Club meant a lot to him and when I chose them to be the donor direct, I think it came as a big surprise," Roy Cook said. "I'm not a Lion, but I know about it. I think it's great."
Lyon County Commission Chairman Rollie Martin thanked the Trusler Foundation and Cleve Cook Fund for the contributions to the community. Martin said the Lions Club meant a lot to him personally, since his father was a member of the Olpe Lions.
"I remember after he passed away, we went and took care of his personal property, and we found his old Lions Club vest — and that thing weighed a lot," Martin said to a roll of laughter. "He was real active. It held a special place in his heart."
He said having the project be part of the fairgrounds made sense, since it's widely used by the community. The fairgrounds, Martin said, was a good example of a good partnership of public and private funds coming together to better a community.
