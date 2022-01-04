MANHATTAN – After sleepy late second and early third quarters, the Emporia High boys basketball team’s furious comeback attempt fell short as Manhattan pulled away to a 59-44 win Tuesday night.
The Spartans (0-6) led 14-13 with a little more than five minutes to go in the first half before the Indians outscored them 31-11 over the next 12 minutes of game time to take a 44-25 advantage with less than two minutes left in the third period.
But Emporia refused to go down quietly and mounted a rally attempt that brought it as close as six points at 50-44 with 90 seconds to go. And while Manhattan eventually pulled away to a double-digit win, Spartan head coach Beau Welch said it was his team’s best game of the season.
“I thought we had a lot of purpose to everything we did tonight,” Welch said. “I thought we played a pretty good team and we were able to get it to seven with three or four minutes left in the game and that’s a great sign for us. We’ve just got to continue to learn from it and continue to get better.”
Welch said the game was physical throughout, which has been the kind of game Emporia has struggled in this season. However, he said his team stepped up to the challenge and that the game “came down to about three or four possessions here and there that, had we been a little better on those possessions, we’re right where we want to be.”
“It was a tale of two games,” he added. “I thought when we were settled and poised, we played really well tonight. Offensively, we were very efficient, but when we got sped up and tried to do a little too much, it definitely played into Manhattan’s hands.”
Welch said that Manhattan’s full-court pressure had a tendency to fluster his players offensively, but when they were able to remain calm and in control, they were able to play through their fatigue and find good shots.
Emporia shot 37% (16 of 43) from the floor and 44% (8 of 18) from beyond the 3-point arc. Seven Spartans scored in the game. River Peters led with 11 points while Sheldon Stewart had 10 and Parker Leeds and Jacob Ortega each had seven.
“I thought we had a lot of good balance,” Welch said. “ … A lot of guys do some good things. We’re going to be a balanced team. We’re not a team that’s going to have a guy who’ll get 20 a night. If we’re going to get it done, it’s going to have to be collectively.”
Defensively, Welch said the Spartans were “decent” and that he was particularly pleased with how they defended Manhattan until the first shot went up. After that, there was less to be enthused about.
“It’s been second-shot defense,” he said. “I will say in the third quarter that we got a little soft. I think our lack of offense, when we missed some layups, affected us mentally. We’ve got to get past that. We’ve got to move on to the next play.”
While his young team has struggled mentally throughout the season, Welch said he was impressed by how it bounced back after falling behind by 19 points.
“I thought we really responded,” he said. “There was a couple points in the game where we got down today and came out of timeouts and really executed and got a shot, which is a really good sign, that we were able to respond there. At the end of that third and beginning of the fourth, we really responded and put a great run together. We were able to stay physically in the game at that point, which is a really good sign.”
But ultimately, he said, the Spartans shot themselves in the foot late by “trying to do too much.”
“We’ve got to get some understanding there that what we’re doing is going to get us shots,” he said. “We don’t need you to do anything more than what you’ve been doing. Just because there’s only three minutes left in the game now, it doesn’t mean we have to do more. We just continue to play and be who we are.”
UP NEXT
The road ahead doesn’t get any easier for the Spartans as they will travel to play Junction City on Friday. The Blue Jays are 5-0 and will be playing their first game since Dec. 17.
Welch said that Junction City will present a similar challenge that Manhattan did, but better.
“Manhattan tried to get after us tonight and Junction City is going to be even more intense and even more amplified Friday,” he said. “They’re a team that prides themselves on all of that, run and jump, really get after you. Everything we saw tonight is going to be up one scale on Friday, so we’re really going to have to show poise and try to control the tempo in that game, which is going to be a big challenge.”
MANHATTAN 59, EMPORIA 44
Emporia (0-6) – 10; 9; 12; 13; – 44
Manhattan (2-4) – 10; 18; 18; 13; – 59
INDIVIDUAL SCORING
Emporia – Peters 11, Stewart 10, Leeds 7, Ortega 7, Rech 3, Templeton 3, Seeley 3.
Manhattan – Elumogo 14, Brown 13, Wilson 9, Coonrod 8, Schartz 4, Holloway 4, Marks 3, Delort 2.
