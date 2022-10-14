The Emporia State women’s basketball team is hoping to return to its traditionally strong play after finishing a game above .500 a season ago.
While their 15-14 mark was good enough to secure the 26th consecutive winning season for Emporia State, which is the longest active streak in the MIAA, the Lady Hornets are hoping for an improvement this year.
Head coach Toby Wynn has liked the vibe around the team so far as the season draws near.
“For us so far, it’s been a really good vibe for our team,” Wynn said. “We’ve had some great workouts and have some really good chemistry with our group right now. Everybody enjoys being around each other and at this point in the season, that’s the most important thing for us. We’re just excited to get things going.”
Emporia State will return three starters from a year ago highlighted by redshirt junior guard Tre’Zure Jobe, who has averaged 17.7 points per game and has scored over 1,500 points in her career. But her 16.9 average last season was down from the 19.6 mark she recorded two years ago, and Wynn feels she is motivated to have a big year.
“Obviously, Tre’Zure means a lot to our program and she’s had some great success in this league,” Wynn said. “I think she would be the first to tell you that last year didn’t go quite the way she wanted it to and you could see that from the work that she’s put in over the off-season and in the preseason. She wants to get back to the level she feels she’s capable of producing and I think for her, it was just about improving on some of the finer detail things and she’s done that. She loves the game and she’s trying to get better all the time. We’re glad she’s a part of our program.”
Wynn will finally get a look at 6’4” center Marry Lakes after she was forced to sit out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. He’s excited about the new dynamic she will bring to the team.
“I think the biggest thing you notice when you look at our team is the size we have now on the inside,” Wynn said. “Going into her third year, Maary Lakes is going to be a big factor for us. She’s a very skilled inside-post player who does a great job at rebounding and can finish around the rim. She makes an immediate difference for us in the post.”
ESU will also get a boost from two Division I transfers in Faith Paramore (Oral Roberts) and Katie Horyna (Abilene Christian), and Wynn is excited about the experience they come with.
"The two Division I transfers we have in Faith Paramore and Katie Horyna bring great experience,” Wynn said. “They understand how to work and come in with a hunger to really want to produce. They give us great depth and are impact people.”
Emporia State will begin its season with an exhibition at The University of Oklahoma in Norman on Nov. 3 before the MIAA-GAC Challenge begins against Harding on Nov. 11. Their first home game at White Auditorium will be on Dec. 17 against Northwestern State at 5:30 p.m.
