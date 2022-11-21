City crews are handling Emporia's third reported water main break in the last seven days.
The current location is at the southwest corner of 12th Avenue and Merchant Street, A 12-inch main has ruptured.
Crews will turn off the water in an area from 10th Avenue to 12th Avenue on Merchant, and from Commercial to Merchant on 12th Avenue, until the problem is resolved.
There's no word of any impact on the Emporia State University campus. The break location is across the street from a south entrance.
Monday's break is about five blocks west and slightly north of the place where a six-inch main broke Saturday night. The current streak began with a 20-inch main break on Arrowhead Drive last Tuesday.
This story will be updated at EmporiaGazette.com for further developments.
