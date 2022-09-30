After being on the road for two weeks, the Emporia High School football team returns home for homecoming tonight against Manhattan at Welch Stadium.
The Spartans are 1-3 on the season and are coming off a wild 34-21 loss to Topeka High, where they scored all 21 points in the fourth quarter.
While it was nice to see the offense move the ball like it did over the final 12 minutes last week, head coach Keaton Tuttle would like to see his team be more consistent on offense.
“There's no real moral victories out there,” Tuttle said. “We want to be on the other end of that, and that's what we're working towards. I think if our guys keep working the way they have been, we'll get there. But it is nice to see them move the ball and they know we can be successful. We just need to be able to do it all the way through [a game].”
Adversity is a part of any sport, and Emporia has had its fair share of it this year. But through it all, Tuttle is impressed with how his guys have responded and bounced back.
“I think they know exactly what we can do and what we're capable of,” Tuttle said. “We just need to make sure we can get there more consistently, and I think we're starting to. We've had our growing pains here and there and they know that. But the nice thing is to see them come out of that every time.”
Emporia has a tough task at hand with a Manhattan team coming in that is 4-0 and one of the top 6A teams in the state. That, on top of homecoming, provides for an eventful week. But while Tuttle wants his kids to be focused on the task at hand, he also wants them to take a step back and appreciate the atmosphere.
“With homecoming going on and stuff like that, we need to make sure we keep our focus,” Tuttle said. “We want everyone to take a step back and enjoy the moment, but at the same time, there's a big task at hand. Manhattan is a great team coming to town. It's going to be a challenge but it's a great opportunity too.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.