The Regional Development Association met Friday morning at Trusler Business Center to discuss several updates.
Chairman Jon Geitz welcomed Caron Daugherty, president of Flint Hills Technical College, to the board.
President Kent Heermann gave an update on the Renewable Energy Group biodiesel plant.
“We’re in the process of working with Renewable Energy Group to have the property demolished,” he said.
The REG project came to Emporia in 2007 and started construction in the first quarter of 2008 at Industrial Park III.
Heermann said they were optimistic that they could complete the project, with the city extending the incentive compliance agreement two or three years ago. The biodiesel plant is essentially half built.
“We’ve had a lot of inquiries looking for sites that size,” he said. “We asked them to accelerate the closure of the property and they agreed to that.”
Heermann said the city approved an agreement with REG for the demolition and costs of the demolition. He hopes to see another manufacturing company in its place. Demolition will begin next week, weather permitting.
“They’ve been a wonderful company to work with, they are one of the leading producers of biodiesel in the United States, if not the world,” he said. “I am a little disappointed it didn’t happen. Ultimately we wanted that site to be developed with jobs there, and I think in the future that will happen, but when in the future I’m not sure.”
The property will be transferred back to Emporia Enterprises.
Heermann also updated the board on Fanestil Meats. Fanestil applied for a grant administered by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that would assist the business in moving its processing plant operations- at 1542 S. Hwy. 99- away from the flood plain. Fanestil began the building process in May at 4700 US Highway 50.
Heermann said the decision from FEMA should come in the first part of August.
“It’s exciting we’re getting closer on that,” Heermann said.
The board went into executive session, and there were no other reports.
