The last time Emporia High School defeated Topeka High School in football was 2009. Needless to say, it has been a while.
The Spartans are looking to bounce back after a 56-24 loss to Salina Central. But 14 of those 24 points came in the fourth quarter, showing this is a team that plays until the very end.
“I think [the way we played at the end of last week] carried over into this week,” head coach Keaton Tuttle said. “We’ve had some really good practices. I think our guys are excited to get going this week and see what they can do on Friday.”
“We really need to take the momentum that we had last week and put it to our game this week and continue to grow on it,” added junior wide receiver Cooper Rech. “We have a lot of grit and we’re going to compete with anybody that we go up against.”
Sheldon Stewart will be ready to go at quarterback, and Tuttle is happy with how he has been progressing at practice.
“He’s grown quite a bit,” Tuttle said. “He’s getting better every day which is nice to see. He has a great attitude all the time. That’s the type of kid he is and the type of kid you want to build around. His teammates enjoy having him in that role, he’s getting used to it and we’re excited to see him going forward.”
In terms of Topeka High, Tuttle knows the opponent presents a challenge. But he’s hopeful that his guys will be ready to face it.
“They’re going to be amped up and ready to go,” Tuttle said. “Ever since I’ve been here, Topeka High has always been ready to play us for sure. So, we need to match their intensity and I think our guys are ready to go, too. They have some good athletes and are going to be ready to go.”
Senior running back Bobby Trujillo feels one of the keys to a strong showing for the team is to play physical football.
“I think we need to play hard and play physical,” Trujillo said. “If we can come out and play physical football, I think it would give us an advantage.”
