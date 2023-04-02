“Our very first Fire & Ice Gala is a wonderful way to introduce who Social Innovation Laboratory is and the amazing projects we do,” Social Innovation Laboratory executive director Melissa Owen said at Saturday night’s elegant Fire & Ice Gala at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
Guests in formal and 80s-inspired attire enjoyed a chic evening of dining (meal provided by Radius Brewing Company), live entertainment with 80s cover band Fast Times, and a silent auction of numerous unique and enticing items. Funds raised help support the SIL mission of providing youth empowerment, food security, and suicide prevention in the communities they serve.
“Melissa and I have been good friends for several years, plus having a solid business and professional relationship,” said Master of Ceremonies Tagan Trahoon. “The [Social Innovation Laboratory] mission is near and dear to my heart.”
The mission of the nonprofit Social Innovation Laboratory is to improve social programs, the processes behind them, and the passionate individuals who make them possible. Founded in 2015, SIL began as an idea to fuse innovative, research-driven practices and the nonprofit format, with the end goal being to improve social programs that benefit the disempowered, disenfranchised, and at-risk populations.
SIL is an outgrowth of Midwest Evaluation and Research, LLC, headquartered in Emporia. Midwest Evaluation, as explained by founder Dr. Matthew Shepherd, “works to make the lives of the most at-risk people better. We do this by working exclusively with not-for-profit entities that serve disempowered and disenfranchised populations across the United States to make them better at what they do.”
“Starting with program evaluation and research as our core activity, we quickly realized that our partners needed access to more talent and services to maximize their impact and effectiveness,” he said. “To meet those needs, Midwest Evaluation and Research now offers a wide array of organizational and program improvement services to our clients, who are comprised of community-based organizations, foundations, schools, and governmental entities.”
SIL Executive Director Owen explained, “Social Innovation Lab is dedicated to improving social programs that serve disadvantaged and at-risk populations. We pride ourselves in our projects that target poverty, food insecurity, youth education, and suicide prevention in communities across the Midwest.
Projects united under the SIL banner include That Pop-Up Restaurant, which combats food scarcity. An innovative social program that offers free meals to youth between the ages of 1-18, it operates as a summer feeding program that provides quality food options that actually taste good and are presented in an environment free of social stigmas.
The federally-funded Better Futures Project works with Family and Consumer Science teachers across Kansas and Oklahoma, with a focus on bringing quality curriculum to under-resourced schools in rural areas. Nearly 3,000 students across the region have taken part in the evidence-based programs that help youth have the best start possible to their adult lives.
Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention was founded in 2017 by Owen as a tribute to the memory of her sister, lost to suicide in 2006. Beacon offers suicide prevention training, lifesaving educational materials, and events to provide information to community members that may save lives.
A special presentation of a beautiful custom blown-glass art piece by Dr. Shepherd to honor his wife’s contributions to the development of SIL was a highlight of the evening.
“Brenda has always been an integral part of both the founding and the operation of Social Innovation Lab,” Dr. Shepherd noted in the tribute to his wife Brenda Shepherd. “We try to find better ways to solve problems and share that with the community.”
Owen concluded, “We’ve been around since 2015 — we want to really connect with our community.”
Find out more about Social Innovation Laboratory on their website at socialinnovationlab.org, find them on Facebook, contact them at 620-258-8627, or visit them at 529 Commercial St., Suite 7.
