“Our very first Fire & Ice Gala is a wonderful way to introduce who Social Innovation Laboratory is and the amazing projects we do,” Social Innovation Laboratory executive director Melissa Owen said at Saturday night’s elegant Fire & Ice Gala at the Emporia Granada Theatre.

Guests in formal and 80s-inspired attire enjoyed a chic evening of dining (meal provided by Radius Brewing Company), live entertainment with 80s cover band Fast Times, and a silent auction of numerous unique and enticing items. Funds raised help support the SIL mission of providing youth empowerment, food security, and suicide prevention in the communities they serve.

