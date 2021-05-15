Students in the Graphic Arts Technology program at Flint Hills Technical College had a chance to show off their branding and marketing skills during the Graphic Arts Technology Spring Student Showcase Thursday evening.
Each student is charged with the task of creating a business to practice the fundamentals of design and print production, as well as the fundamentals of branding. They were allowed to create their own concepts using either personal or fictional businesses.
They could also rebrand an existing company.
Presenting students were Tatiana Palenske, Teresa Garcia, Emily Graham, Tristan Howard, Breanna Cunningham, Ezra Zacarias-Arguello-White, Isibella Scroggins and Gwen Reynard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.