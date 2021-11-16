Emporia State earned the No. 2 seed in the NCAA Division II Women's Soccer Championship's Central Regional and for the first time in school history will be one of 16 host sites for the first two rounds this weekend.
Fresh off winning their first-ever MIAA Championship on Sunday, the Hornets (18-2-1) will play No. 7 Northwest Missouri State (13-6-1) in first-round action at 1 p.m. on Friday.
The two teams have already played twice this season, with Emporia State winning first on Oct. 3 by a 4-1 score and then again 2-0 in the MIAA semifinals last Friday.
Emporia State will also host the first-round matchup between No. 3 Bemidji State (18-1-2) and No. 6 Central Oklahoma (13-5-2), who will play at 10 a.m. on Friday.
Bemidji State is coming off a 4-2 loss to Minnesota State in the championship match of the NSIC Tournament on Sunday, while Central Oklahoma was eliminated in the MIAA semifinals by Central Missouri 3-2 on Friday.
The Bronchos handed the Hornets their first loss of the season 2-1 on Oct. 15.
The winner of Bemidji State and Central Oklahoma will play the winner of Emporia State and Northwest Missouri State in the second round at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The third round will be held on Friday, Dec. 3. The full 56-team NCAA Division II Women’s Soccer Championship bracket can be found at ncaa.com/brackets/soccer-women/d2/2021.
Ticket prices this weekend will be $8 for adults and $5 for youth.
