The Emporia High School boys basketball team topped Junction City 50-36 on Friday night, evening their season series with the Blue Jays.

Emporia let Junction City score the first two points of the game on their senior night after one of the Junction City players suffered a torn ACL during the football season. The Spartans trailed 6-2 early but came out quickly after that, scoring the next nine points and would lead 19-11 lead after the opening quarter.

