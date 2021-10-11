Emporia officers had tense moments Monday morning with a man who brought a knife into the lobby of police headquarters.
A police statement said the unidentified man walked inside around 9 a.m., appearing to be “in an emotional crisis.” A trained negotiator persuaded the visitor to give up the knife, but then the visitor tried to fight officers.
The statement said the man tried to run away after a Taser did not work. But repeated Taser deployments brought the man into submission.
The man is now reportedly in a hospital. His condition is unknown. The police statement indicated he will face criminal charges.
